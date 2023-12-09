Katie’s Pizza Pledges Its December Giveback Tuesday Proceeds to the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery

Saint Louis, MO, December 09, 2023 — Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria invites patrons to dine or order curbside pickup at its Town & Country location for the Italian eatery’s Giveback Tuesday event on December 19. The proceeds from the day will go to the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery (SLCN), a St. Louis-region nonprofit committed to the prevention of child abuse and neglect and providing trauma-informed emergency intervention, 24-hour respite care, and support to families in crisis.

Twice a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $405,630 to local nonprofit organizations.

“The Saint Louis Crisis Nursery is the region’s premier child abuse and neglect agency, and we are so grateful to Katie’s Pizza and Pasta for supporting our important work!” said the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery Senior Communications Director, Jane Beckman.

The nonprofit will use funds to bolster its Crisis Care program, providing short-term crisis services, typically one to three days, for children ages birth to 12. The donation will help provide warm baths and beds, three daily meals and snacks, art and play therapy, medical exams, and more for a safe and therapeutic environment. Additional SLCN programs include a 24-hour helpline, family empowerment, community outreach, and its Latinx Outreach Program.

Since 1986, the SLCN has dedicated itself to keeping children safe from child abuse and neglect and has served over 135,000 children in its nearly 40 years of operation. “We prevent child abuse and neglect by supporting families before a situation can dissolve into something terrible for their children,” said Beckman. “99% of the Crisis Nursery children have not faced abuse or neglect before their families can benefit from our services.”

SLCN provides continuous care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, serving families facing emergencies due to illness, homelessness, domestic violence, or parental stress throughout Greater St. Louis, southern Illinois, and surrounding areas.