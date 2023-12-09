ZYCI Announces Groundbreaking for State-of-the-Art CNC Machining Facility

Chamblee, GA, December 09, 2023 — ZYCI, a leading supplier of high precision machined parts is excited to announce the groundbreaking of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility on December 8, 2023. The event marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion and commitment to becoming one of the premier CNC machining suppliers in North America.

The new facility, located at 3286 Catalina Drive, Chamblee, Georgia in the Chamblee International Logistics Park, will span ~60,000 square feet and be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and automation to further enhance production capabilities and quality. This expansion will not only bolster ZYCI’s manufacturing capabilities but also create new highly desirable jobs, significantly contributing to the local economy.

Mitch Free, CEO of ZYCI, stated, “This new facility represents our dedication to growth and innovation. It will enable us to meet the increasing demand for our manufacturing services while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency. I would like to thank Chamblee Mayor Brian Mock, the entire Chamblee City Council and staff for their support and vision. I would also like to thank Oliaro Commercial, Seven Oaks Company, Ware Associates, Kimley-Horn, SYNOVUS, Pattillo Construction and a host of others for helping make this new facility possible. It truly takes a village to make a project like this come to life.”

Brian Mock, Mayor, added, “ZYCI’s continued expansion in Chamblee is a testament to private businesses partnering with the City to help realize their growth plans. We are thrilled we were able to keep ZYCI in Chamblee and excited for the great jobs they will create.”

Founded in 2013, ZYCI has rapidly grown to become a leading name in the CNC machining industry, known for its sense of urgency, technological superiority and commitment to quality. The company specializes in machining complex, high precision components for rockets, missiles, aircraft, satellites, robots and animatronics along with components for other mission critical applications. ZYCI is AS9100 certified, ITAR registered and NIST800-171 compliant.

ZYCI is poised to set new standards and continue its leadership in the manufacturing industry with this facility. Stay tuned for further updates as we embark on this exciting new chapter.

ZYCI is an AS9100 certified CNC machining company specializing in precision machined parts of all complexities. With a commitment to innovation and quality, ZYCI has been at the forefront of the manufacturing industry since 2013.