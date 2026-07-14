Kausalyam 2026 begins and CCT Celebrates India’s Handmade Heritage

Hyderabad, July 14, 2026: The Crafts Council of Telangana (CCT), a voluntary non-profit organization established in 1987 inaugurated today—Kausalyam 2026 —-aimed at celebrating India’s rich craft traditions, promotion artisan livelihoods, and supporting craft communities facing adversity. It was inaugurated by the committee members of Crafts Council of Telangana.

Being held at Anvaya Convention, Financial District, Hyderabad, it formally kicked off today evening for the select visitors. Entry to the public is open from tomorrow 10am to 7pm and the entry is free.

Among the wellknown personalities who visited today include Mrs. Geetha Reddy, Wife of Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy; Mrs Nara Bhuvaneshwari, Wife of Chief Minister of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, CM of AP and Mr. Surekha, wife of Megastar Chiranjeevi among others.

Adding a cultural dimension to the experience are unique presentations such as Sita Anveshana, a Telugu-English leather puppetry performance, and Virata Parvam, an innovative Cheriyal Scroll storytelling experience enhanced through Augmented Reality. With participation from leading textile revivalists, artisan collectives, craft enterprises, and renowned handmade brands from across India, Kausalyam 2026 will serve as a unique platform celebrating craftsmanship, creativity, sustainability, and cultural exchange.

For nearly four decades, CCT has been dedicated to preserving, promoting, and revitalizing traditional crafts and handmade practices while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for artisans through exhibitions, cultural programs, artisan development initiatives, and public engagement activities.

Organized once every five years in collaboration with renowned textile revivalist Gaurang Shah, Kausalyam 2026 is a special fundraising initiative that brings together India’s finest textile traditions, handcrafted products, and artisan enterprises under one roof.

The event seeks to strengthen awareness and appreciation for handmade traditions while supporting artisan livelihoods and preserving India’s rich craft heritage for future generations.

The proceeds from Kausalyam 2026 will support the revival and upliftment of the Bharoon Embroidery Cluster and other initiatives

Kausalyam 2026 serves as a vibrant platform for artisans, textile studios, craft entrepreneurs, designers, collectors, and cultural enthusiasts, showcasing the diversity, creativity, and sustainability inherent in handmade traditions.

Kausalyam 2026 promises to be a vibrant celebration of India’s rich textile and craft heritage, bringing together more than 75 textile studios and craft exhibitors and over 120 stalls showcasing exceptional handcrafted products and artisan collections from across the country. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore 40+ curated handcrafted collections, alongside the Museum of Textiles, a specially curated showcase highlighting the artistry, history, and evolution of textile traditions. The event also features Conversations with Craftpreneurs, offering engaging interactions with artisans, designers, and creative entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of handmade crafts.

The Bharoon Embroidery Cluster represents a rare and intricate embroidery tradition rooted in the Sindhi craft heritage. Known for its dense hand embroidery, vibrant motifs, and exceptional craftsmanship, the art form is sustained largely by women artisans. The revival initiative seeks to preserve this endangered craft tradition while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for artisan families