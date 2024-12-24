Keep your office clean by removing thick limescale regularly

Foto door Max Vakhtbovycn:

Having a clean and tidy office is always a good thing for both your employees’ comfort and your company image. Just imagine if you have a big investor coming to your office and he/she finds a thick limescale deposit on a water tap when he/she washes his/her hands. He/she will think that you are someone who overlooks small things, ultimately causing him/her to think twice before investing in your company. So, it’s always a good idea to remove thick limescale deposits on the surfaces of water taps and showers in your office regularly. The following 3 tips to remove thick limescale will help you out in this task.

Stock up on commercial limescale remover products and use them

The first tip on how to remove thick limescale is to stock up on commercial limescale remover products and use them. Removing limescale deposits from the surfaces of water taps and showers in your office is an activity you have to do regularly. This is because limescale deposits will accumulate on those surfaces one way or another thanks to the minerals from the water flowing through the water taps and showers. So, it’s always a good idea to stock up on commercial remover products in your office. You can get such products from a home improvement store or any store that sells cleaning tools and equipment. As for how to use them, there should be manufacturer’s instructions coming with the products, so you only need to follow the step-by-step guide.

Use vinegar and baking soda as an alternative

If you don’t have time to get your hands on the commercial limescale remover products, then you can just go with the second tip, which is to use vinegar and baking soda as an alternative. Both white vinegar and baking soda are easy to acquire, and your office may even always have them in the kitchen or pantry. To use them, you can start soaking a sponge or cloth in the white vinegar before rubbing it to the area where the thick limescale is located and letting it sit there for around 30 minutes. Then, you can start sprinkling the baking soda to the same area and scrubbing it with a sponge or scrub brush to remove the limescale deposits before rinsing it with water and wiping it dry.

Use lemon juice for regular treatment

If you already remove the thick limescale on water taps and showers in your office, then you can use the third tip, which is to use lemon juice for regular treatment. This is to make sure that such limescale deposits will not accumulate too much that they are hard to remove. Lemon juice can do this job thanks to the citric acid that it contains. So, you only need to cut the lemon in half, apply the lemon juice to the areas around water taps and showers that are prone to limescale and rinse them with warm water.