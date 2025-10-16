Women Employment on the Rise: Justdial Data Highlights 93percent Surge in Searches for Working Women’s Hostels

Mumbai: India’s urban workforce is undergoing a significant shift, led by the rising participation and mobility of women professionals. According to data from Justdial, India’s No. 1 local search engine, searches for hostels for working women recorded a 93% increase across the country between January–July 2025 and the same period last year.

The highest growth was seen in Pune (+178%), Bangalore (+168%), and Ernakulam (+109%), followed by Mumbai (+89%), Delhi (+89%), and Hyderabad (+46%). The data reflects how India’s expanding female workforce is influencing demand for urban accommodation, where safety, convenience, and affordability have emerged as top priorities.

Searches for hostels for working men also rose 13% Pan-India, suggesting sustained relocation activity across key employment centres.

In the broader category, hostels for women saw a 61% increase in searches, led by Delhi (+77%), Pune (+62%), and Ernakulam (+58%). Meanwhile, hostels for men recorded an even sharper 97% rise, driven by spikes in Pune (+180%), Delhi (+161%), and Bangalore (+130%). Together, these findings point to a wider trend of professionals, especially younger cohorts, seeking shared, flexible, and community-oriented living solutions.

Complementing this, Justdial also reported an 8% year-on-year rise in women-led business listings (as on July 2025 vs as on July 2024), signalling growing entrepreneurship and economic participation among women.

The steady increase in demand for hostels catering to working women highlights the larger evolution in India’s work culture. As career opportunities widen across sectors, more women are choosing to relocate for professional growth, driving a parallel demand for secure, well-connected accommodation in major cities.

This upward trend underlines how women are reshaping India’s urban economy, not only through greater workforce participation but also by driving new patterns of urban living, entrepreneurship, and consumption. As mobility, safety, and opportunity continue to align, India’s cities are steadily transforming into more inclusive spaces for women professionals.

APPENDIX

Hostel Search Trends (Jan–Jul’25 vs Jan–Jul’24)

Hostels For Working Women:

Pan India – 93%

Pune – 178%

Bangalore – 168%

Ernakulam – 109%

Mumbai – 89%

Delhi – 89%

Hyderabad – 46%

Hostels for working men:

Pan India – 13%

Hostels for Women:

Pan India – 61%

Delhi – 77%

Pune – 62%

Ernakulam – 58%

Coimbatore – 57%

Hyderabad – 41%

Bangalore – 40%

Mumbai – 35%

Chennai – 20%

Hostels for men: