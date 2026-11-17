KUTCH, GUJARAT — Kutch Arts, a premier brand based in the craft capital of Kutch, Gujarat, today announced the nationwide expansion of its manufacturing and wholesale supply network for authentic Ajrakh garments. Catering exclusively to Business-to-Business (B2B) clients, Kutch Arts is now delivering genuine handcrafted Ajrakh apparel directly to retailers, boutique owners, and wholesalers across all states of India.

Ajrakh—a centuries-old heritage art form known for its intricate woodblock printing, geometric patterns, and natural dyes—has seen a massive surge in demand across national and international fashion markets. By blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design trends, Kutch Arts has established itself as a reliable, high-volume manufacturing partner for clothing brands and retail outlets nationwide.

Direct Manufacturing: In-house production crafted by skilled artisans using authentic traditional Ajrakh techniques in Kutch.

Pan-India Wholesale & B2B Supply: Seamless nationwide logistics supplying to boutique owners, garment retailers, and bulk buyers across India.

Uncompromised Quality & Premium Fabrics: Utilization of high-grade natural fabrics, authentic block prints, and sustainable dyes.

Extensive Range: Diverse collections tailored to meet the evolving fashion demands of modern consumers.

Our mission is to bring the rich heritage of Kutch’s Ajrakh art directly from our workshops to businesses across the country. At Kutch Arts, we focus on authentic craftsmanship, consistent quality, and scalable production to support our retail partners’ growth. We look forward to building strong, long-term B2B partnerships with businesses throughout India.

About Kutch Arts:

Based in Kutch, Gujarat, Kutch Arts is a leading manufacturer and wholesaler specializing in authentic Ajrakh garments. The brand is dedicated to preserving traditional Indian textile arts while offering nationwide B2B supply solutions for fashion businesses, boutiques, and apparel retailers.

Media & Business Contact:

Brand Name: Kutch Arts

Contact Person: Nileshbhai Ramjibhai

Designation: Owner

Phone / WhatsApp: +919586120966

Email ID: sijunileshr143@gmail.com

Website / Social Media: Instagram :- kutch_arts_

https://www.instagram.com/kutch_arts_?vrfl=MXg1MzY1bG9iaXRvcg==

Address: Kutch Arts, Madhapar, Bhuj Kutch Gujarat -370020