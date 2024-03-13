Lavie Bio and Ceres Global Ag Corp. Collaborate to Include YalosTM Bio-Inoculant, in Regenerative Agriculture Initiatives in North America

Rehovot, Israel – March 13, 2024 — Lavie Bio Ltd., a leading ag-biologicals company that develops microbiome-based, computational-driven bio-stimulant and bio-pesticide novel products and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN), today announced that Ceres Global Ag Corp. (“Ceres”) a global agricultural, energy and industrial products merchandising and supply chain company, has chosen Lavie Bio as a supplier in its sustainability programs with grain producers. Ceres will integrate Lavie Bio’s bio-inoculant, YalosTM, into its regenerative agriculture initiatives across the USA and Canada.
“We believe that regenerative agriculture is an integral part of addressing climate change and creating positive outcomes for both our farm partners and our planet”, said Carlos Paz, President and CEO at Ceres Global Ag Corp. “By collaborating with Lavie Bio, we are well-positioned to foster more efficient growing practices and continue to offer tailored solutions to strategic customers”.
Lavie Bio is focused on transformation of the crop input sector through the development of biologicals as alternatives for synthetic products. Lavie Bio developed YalosTM to seamlessly integrate with farmers’ current operational practices. Using solutions like YalosTM, Ceres’ goal is to support farmers’ productivity, the goals of millers, and broader sustainability goals within the agricultural industry.
Ceres is building scalable regenerative agriculture programs that deliver value to both the grower and the milling customer in the spring wheat, durum, and oats segments. Ceres’ selection of YalosTM as an element of its 2024 crop-year program is consistent with its continuing commitment to support innovation for grower-friendly crop input and sustainability practices that satisfy demand for regeneratively-grown products.
Jeff Wildeman, Managing Director at Ceres Global Ag Corp. commented: “Identifying and deploying local, scalable solutions that deliver value to both the grower and the end user while delivering positive environmental outcomes, is key to regenerative agriculture. We believe that our collaboration with Lavie Bio provides spring wheat and durum growers with another tool as they continue to evolve their production practices.”
“We are excited to partner with Ceres, whose extensive presence in North American agriculture, energy, and supply chains enhances our impact. Their commitment to regenerative agriculture aligns with Lavie Bio’s mission to produce healthier food and foster a sustainable environment while increasing productivity and value”, said Amit Noam, CEO at Lavie Bio. He added, “At Lavie Bio, we understand that achieving our goals requires collaboration with key players in the food value chain, and working with Ceres exemplifies the necessary teamwork to promote sustainable agriculture.”