Lavie Bio and Ceres Global Ag Corp. Collaborate to Include YalosTM Bio-Inoculant, in Regenerative Agriculture Initiatives in North America

Rehovot, Israel – March 13, 2024 — Lavie Bio Ltd., a leading ag-biologicals company that develops microbiome-based, computational-driven bio-stimulant and bio-pesticide novel products and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN), today announced that Ceres Global Ag Corp. (“Ceres”) a global agricultural, energy and industrial products merchandising and supply chain company, has chosen Lavie Bio as a supplier in its sustainability programs with grain producers. Ceres will integrate Lavie Bio’s bio-inoculant, YalosTM, into its regenerative agriculture initiatives across the USA and Canada.

“We believe that regenerative agriculture is an integral part of addressing climate change and creating positive outcomes for both our farm partners and our planet”, said Carlos Paz, President and CEO at Ceres Global Ag Corp. “By collaborating with Lavie Bio, we are well-positioned to foster more efficient growing practices and continue to offer tailored solutions to strategic customers”.

Lavie Bio is focused on transformation of the crop input sector through the development of biologicals as alternatives for synthetic products. Lavie Bio developed YalosTM to seamlessly integrate with farmers’ current operational practices. Using solutions like YalosTM, Ceres’ goal is to support farmers’ productivity, the goals of millers, and broader sustainability goals within the agricultural industry.

Ceres is building scalable regenerative agriculture programs that deliver value to both the grower and the milling customer in the spring wheat, durum, and oats segments. Ceres’ selection of YalosTM as an element of its 2024 crop-year program is consistent with its continuing commitment to support innovation for grower-friendly crop input and sustainability practices that satisfy demand for regeneratively-grown products.