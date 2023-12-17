Italian design-inspired modular furniture company eyes Indian hinterlands for growth plan of 100 outlets

Bangalore: December 17, 2023: India’s IT city is emerging as a major market for exquisitely fashioned home and kitchen furniture that reflects the essence of Italian craftsmanship. Capitalizing on this trend, Lecco Cucina – the maker of Italian-design-inspired modular kitchens and wardrobes, is expanding its footprint in the highly style-conscious Bangalore market with the addition of its latest experience centre. Strategically located in the HSR Layout, the exclusive and expansive Experience Centre showcases the best of designs for discerning customers in this vibrant locality that is home to a bevy of start-ups and IT companies.

This launch marks the brand’s second exclusive Experience Centre in the city and comes in quick successionto the unveiling of the Lecco Cucina Experience Centre at the Orion Uptown Mall. Spread across an impressive 1500 square feet, the showroom promises to enthral with an array of exceptional designs that are attunedto the unique aesthetic sensibilities of each customer.

The bouquet of two exquisite experience centres in Bangalore aimstoenhance the design experience for Indian homeowners apart from establishing Lecco Cucina as the aspirational symbol of innovation and style for the modular furniture industry.

Debuting with its flagship experience centre on Lavelle Road in the city, Lecco Cucina has rapidly built an impressive portfolio of exclusive outlets in a little over a year. Spread across the four south Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka, seven Lecco Cucina stores offer the choicest modular furniture that embodies the legendary Italian perfection.

A winning combination of aesthetics and utility, Lecco Cucina ushers in a new paradigm for Indian consumers who appreciate the good things in life. With their vision of bringing the best of Italian design and innovation to Indian homes, Lecco Cucina has quickly established a reputation in the region. Opting for the franchise route to expand its footprint in the region, the brand’s wide range of stylish and quality products quickly acquired an enviable reputation across south India.

“We aim to close the calendar year 2023 with 10 Franchise sign-ups, including the seven that are currently operational. We are targeting 30 outlets in 2024 and 100 outlets by 2027 across tier 2 & tier 3 cities across South, West, and Central India,” said TrishulDevanga, Business Head – Lecco Cucina.

On offer are meticulously curated combos of kitchens and wardrobes for 3BHK, 2BHK, and 1BHK homes. Fully equipped kitchen combos to spacious wardrobes, comfortable bed sets, and TV units with shoe racks – Lecco Cucina transforms dreams into reality with its amazing offerings

The Lecco Cucina growth story is fuelled by the vision and ambition to bring Italian elegance to Indian homes at reasonable prices. Lecco Cucina leverages Italian designs with German technology to fashion furniture that is attractive, functional, and cost-effective.