COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — November 21, 2026 — BoodleBox, the collaborative AI platform expanding human potential, today announced its selection as an approved vendor through Montana’s Master AI Products and Services procurement program. The approval makes BoodleBox available to eligible state agencies, colleges and universities through an established public-sector purchasing framework.

The selection reflects a broader shift as state governments develop formal processes for evaluating and procuring AI. Beyond a platform’s capabilities, public institutions must consider how it handles sensitive information, supports responsible use and fits within existing policies and workflows. A structured procurement framework can help agencies and educational institutions assess these considerations as they explore ways to use AI in their work.

“Public institutions should not have to choose between giving people useful AI tools and setting clear rules for their use,” said France Hoang, CEO and Founder of BoodleBox. “This approval gives organizations a defined way to evaluate and procure BoodleBox. Our responsibility is to help them make collaboration practical while keeping privacy, accountability and responsible use central to how the platform works.”

BoodleBox combines efficiency with tools designed to build AI literacy and support responsible use. Its token reduction technology uses up to 96% fewer tokens than direct model access, helping reduce costs and the carbon footprint of AI interactions. Enhanced AI Coach Mode offers guidance on prompting and critically evaluating responses, while Memory Mode builds on earlier interactions to help users develop their skills. Message Mode lets teams collaborate without AI, preserving space for human discussion and decision-making.