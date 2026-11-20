New Delhi, Nov 20: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday flagged off the ‘Yuva Somnath Yatra’ from Safdarjung Railway Station, sending over 1,100 students from different colleges and institutions on a special journey to Somnath in Gujarat.

Organised under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, the six-day initiative from November 20 to 25 aims to connect young people with India’s historical, spiritual and cultural heritage.

Addressing the students, Shekhawat said Somnath Temple represents India’s faith, resilience and cultural continuity, having stood as a symbol of the country’s heritage despite repeated attacks over centuries. He encouraged young participants to understand India’s history and take pride in its cultural and architectural achievements.

The Ministry of Culture said that more than 35,000 devotees from 17 states have already visited Somnath under the initiative. The programme also seeks to strengthen awareness among the younger generation about the temple’s historical and spiritual significance.

The special train will travel from New Delhi to Veraval in Gujarat, from where students will proceed to Somnath. The initiative is expected to provide participants with an opportunity to experience India’s rich heritage while strengthening their connection with the country’s cultural traditions.