By Mr. Yong Ming Soon

Executive Director, Hitti Aluminium Sdn. Bhd.

SELANGOR, Malaysia, Nov 21 – Walk past any construction site in the Klang Valley and you will see the concrete frame go up first. The glass and aluminium that wrap the building come much later. On many projects, that is also when the façade gets its first serious conversation. By then, most of the important decisions have already been made.

I work in this trade, and I often see the results of this habit long after the ribbon has been cut. I believe it costs Malaysian buildings and their owners more than most people realise.

Malaysia has strong sun, high humidity and rain that can arrive sideways in a storm. A façade here has to deal with all three, every day, for decades.

A façade is the outer skin of a building. It is what keeps the rain out. It decides how much of the afternoon sun ends up inside, and so how hard the air-conditioning has to work. It has to move slightly as the building moves, stay sealed through years of storms, and be safe to clean and repair. When it is done well, nobody notices. When it is not, the owner lives with leaks, hot rooms and repair bills for a very long time.

Yet the façade is often treated as a finishing package. The drawings are fixed, the budget is set, and the façade goes out to tender near the end, with price as the deciding factor. The specialist is then asked to make something work within limits that were drawn without them.

I understand why this happens. Developers face real pressure on cost and time, and the façade is a large line in the budget. Trimming it late looks like a saving.

Often, it is not. When a façade is built around a cheaper system that was never quite right for the building, the bill tends to arrive later. It comes as water stains on a ceiling after the first heavy monsoon, as glass that turns a meeting room into an oven by mid-afternoon, or as seals that give way years before they should. None of this appears in the tender price. All of it appears in the cost of owning the building.

Our weather makes this matter more. Malaysia has strong sun, high humidity and rain that can arrive sideways in a storm. A façade here has to deal with all three, every day, for decades. Details that work well in a milder climate do not always hold up here, which is why local knowledge counts.

Malaysia has skilled façade designers, fabricators and installers. We do not need to look overseas for every complex building. But skills only grow when they are used and trusted.

What would help is simple. Bring the façade specialist in earlier. Not to take over the design, which belongs to the architect, but to sit at the table while there is still room to choose. At that stage, a small change in how a window is set, or in the type of glass used on the side that faces the afternoon sun, costs very little. The same change after construction has started can cost a great deal, or may no longer be possible at all.

In practice, this need not be expensive or complicated. A few working sessions between the architect, the engineer and a façade specialist, held before the design is frozen, can settle most of the questions that later turn into disputes on site: how the façade meets the structure, where water goes if it gets in, and how the glass will be cleaned and replaced. These are not glamorous questions. They are the ones owners end up paying for when nobody asks them in time.

Early involvement also helps the people who build. Façade work is done at height, often on tight schedules and in difficult weather. When the details are settled properly before anything reaches the site, installation is safer and the finish is better. The crews who do this work deserve that.

There is a wider reason too. Malaysia has skilled façade designers, fabricators and installers. We do not need to look overseas for every complex building. But skills only grow when they are used and trusted. That happens when specialists are asked to help make real decisions, not just to quote the lowest number at the end. Every project where local specialists solve a difficult problem leaves the industry a little stronger for the next one.

None of this needs new rules. It needs a change in habit. A developer can ask for façade advice at the design stage. An architect can invite a specialist to early workshops. A quantity surveyor can weigh the cost of a façade over twenty years, not only on the day the keys are handed over.

The owners, and the people who live and work inside, will feel the difference long after the opening ceremony is forgotten.

Yong Ming Soon is Executive Director of Hitti Aluminium Sdn. Bhd., a façade specialist based in Puchong, Selangor.