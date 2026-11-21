Nov 21: For many Indians, travelling is no longer an occasional luxury reserved for special occasions. Families are planning more holidays, young professionals are exploring international destinations, and affluent travellers are looking for experiences that go beyond conventional sightseeing. Along with these changing aspirations, the way people pay for holidays is also evolving.

Travel loans, credit card EMIs and flexible payment options are becoming part of the holiday-planning conversation. Instead of paying the entire cost upfront, some consumers are exploring ways to spread their travel expenses over several months.

This shift is creating opportunities for travel companies, banks, fintech platforms and digital booking businesses. Marketers are recognising that selling a holiday is not just about promoting a destination. It is also about understanding what customers can afford, how they prefer to pay and what kind of experience they expect.

The approach differs across customer groups. Middle-class travellers may be more interested in affordable packages and manageable instalments, while affluent consumers often look for premium stays, personalised itineraries and exclusive experiences. Understanding these differences is becoming an important part of marketing in India’s expanding travel industry.

Why Travel Loans and Flexible Payment Options Are Getting Attention

A holiday involves several expenses. Flights, accommodation, local transport, meals, sightseeing and other activities can make even a short trip a considerable financial commitment. International holidays and longer family vacations can cost considerably more.

For households managing regular expenses, paying the full amount at once may not always be convenient. This is where travel financing and instalment-based payment options can become attractive.

Consumers may have access to personal loans for travel, credit card EMIs, financing arrangements offered through travel platforms or deferred payment facilities. The terms and costs vary depending on the provider and product.

For travel businesses, these options can influence booking decisions. A customer who finds a holiday package expensive may be willing to consider it when the payment can be spread over several months.

This also creates an opportunity for banks and fintech companies to reach consumers at the point when they are actively planning a holiday. However, a lower monthly instalment does not necessarily mean a cheaper holiday. Interest rates, processing fees and repayment periods all influence the final cost.

What Recent Travel Reports Reveal About India’s Changing Holiday Market

Recent travel research offers useful insights into how Indian consumers are approaching holidays and what they expect from travel businesses.

The Google–Kantar report Travel Rewired: Decoding the Indian Traveler 2025 examined the preferences of 1,000 Indian respondents across metropolitan, Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. It highlighted differences in travel spending, accommodation preferences and the growing role of digital platforms in travel discovery.

One notable finding was that the average spending on an international trip was 3.2 times the average spending on a domestic trip. The report also estimated average domestic trip spending among surveyed travellers at ₹71,850. International travellers showed a greater preference for luxury accommodation, premium transport and personalised services.

Another useful perspective comes from the India Holiday Report 2025 by Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel. Based on a survey of more than 2,500 respondents, it found that 85% planned to increase their holiday frequency, while 84% intended to increase their travel spending by 20% to 50%. Around 60% expressed interest in unique, experiential or bucket-list holidays.

These findings suggest that Indian consumers are becoming more willing to spend on travel, although their expectations vary. Some are looking for affordable ways to take more frequent holidays, while others are willing to spend more for comfort and distinctive experiences.

It is important to distinguish these travel intentions from borrowing behaviour. The surveys indicate changing travel preferences and spending plans, but they do not establish how many people are financing holidays through loans. For marketers, the larger message is that India’s travel audience is becoming more diverse, making a single promotional strategy less effective.

Middle-Class Travellers: Making Holidays Feel More Affordable

For many middle-class households, a holiday is planned around a family budget. Parents may consider school vacations, annual leave, household expenses and savings before deciding where to travel.

This does not mean they are unwilling to spend. Rather, they often want to understand what they are getting for their money and whether the overall cost is manageable.

Travel brands are responding with offers that emphasise value, convenience and payment flexibility.

Easy EMIs Are Becoming a Marketing Tool

EMI-based promotions can make expensive travel packages appear more accessible. Instead of focusing only on the total booking amount, businesses can show customers how payments may be divided over a selected period.

For example, a family considering an international holiday may compare the upfront cost with the monthly instalment and repayment period. This can make it easier to evaluate the financial commitment.

For travel marketers, the opportunity is to present payment options clearly and help customers understand the complete cost rather than relying on attractive monthly figures alone.

Family Packages and Affordable Destinations

Domestic destinations continue to offer opportunities for brands targeting value-conscious travellers. Hill stations, beaches, heritage towns, religious destinations and short weekend breaks can appeal to families looking for memorable holidays without an extensive travel budget.

Travel companies can promote these destinations through family packages, early-booking deals, seasonal offers and bundled accommodation and transport.

Flexible payment options can complement these campaigns, especially during school holidays and festive seasons when families are more likely to plan trips.

Influencers Who Talk About Real Travel Budgets

Travel influencers have become an important source of inspiration for consumers. However, for budget-conscious audiences, attractive destination photographs are often not enough. People also want to know how much a trip costs, where they can save and what expenses they should expect.

Marketers can work with creators who share practical itineraries, accommodation reviews, transport costs and budget breakdowns. This kind of content helps consumers move from simply dreaming about a holiday to planning one realistically.

Affluent Travellers: Selling Experiences Instead of Discounts

Affluent travellers often approach holidays with different expectations. They may be more interested in comfort, privacy, convenience and experiences that are difficult to find in standard travel packages.

For this segment, marketing is less about making a holiday look affordable and more about demonstrating why an experience is worth choosing.

Luxury Stays and Exclusive Experiences

Premium resorts, private villas, luxury cruises, personalised international itineraries and wellness retreats are among the experiences that travel brands can promote to affluent consumers.

The marketing message may focus on privacy, fine dining, premium accommodation, private transfers and access to unique destinations or activities.

Rather than competing mainly on discounts, luxury travel companies need to communicate the quality and distinctiveness of what they offer.

Personalised Travel Planning

Affluent consumers may prefer holidays designed around their interests instead of standard group itineraries.

A traveller interested in wellness may look for a luxury retreat, while someone passionate about adventure may prefer a customised outdoor experience. Others may prioritise food, culture, wildlife or exclusive accommodation.

Travel companies can use customer preferences and previous booking patterns to make more relevant recommendations. This helps brands build relationships rather than relying only on one-time promotional campaigns.

Premium Cards, Rewards and Convenience

Affluent travellers may also respond to premium credit card benefits, loyalty programmes, airport lounge access, concierge services and travel rewards.

For this group, payment-related marketing does not necessarily need to focus on borrowing. It can highlight the additional convenience and benefits available through a particular payment method.

The emphasis remains on saving time, improving the travel experience and providing greater value.

Middle-Class vs Affluent Travellers: How Marketing Strategies Differ

Both groups may share a desire to explore new places, but their spending priorities and expectations can differ.

Marketing factor Middle-class travellers Affluent travellers Main priority Affordability and value Comfort and exclusivity Popular offers EMIs, discounts and family packages Premium benefits and personalised itineraries Destination interest Domestic holidays and affordable international trips Luxury destinations and curated experiences Marketing message More travel within a manageable budget Better experiences with greater convenience Digital content Budget guides, reviews and package comparisons Luxury travel stories and personalised recommendations Payment preferences Flexible instalments and transparent pricing Premium cards, rewards and convenient payment services

These are broad marketing patterns, not fixed rules. A middle-class consumer may save for a luxury holiday, while an affluent traveller may prefer a simple, budget-friendly trip. Age, family responsibilities, lifestyle and personal interests also influence travel decisions.

For marketers, the important point is to understand customer motivations instead of relying only on income categories.

How Travel Companies, Banks and Fintech Platforms Are Using This Opportunity

The connection between travel and financial services is creating opportunities for businesses that may not traditionally have competed in the same market.

Travel Booking Platforms

Online travel agencies can offer different payment choices during the booking process. Customers can compare holiday packages and check whether instalment options are available before completing a purchase.

This can make the booking journey more convenient, particularly for consumers comparing several destinations or package prices.

Banks and Financial Institutions

Banks can promote personal loans for travel, credit card EMIs and travel rewards to customers planning holidays. Partnerships with airlines, hotels and booking platforms can also help financial institutions reach consumers when they are considering a trip.

Fintech Companies

Fintech platforms can compete through digital applications, simplified processes and flexible repayment products, depending on their lending arrangements and applicable regulations.

Their opportunity lies in making financial services accessible while ensuring customers understand the repayment commitment.

Hotels and Tour Operators

Hotels and tour operators can work with payment providers to offer instalment facilities or other booking benefits. They can also develop different packages for families, couples, business travellers and premium customers.

The strongest campaigns will connect the right experience with the right customer, rather than promoting the same offer to everyone.

Digital Marketing Is Making Travel Financing More Visible

Travel decisions often begin long before a customer visits a booking website. People discover destinations through search engines, social media, travel videos, reviews and recommendations from creators.

This gives marketers several opportunities to influence decisions at different stages of the customer journey.

Search Engine Marketing and Travel Keywords

Travel businesses can create useful content around searches such as affordable international holidays, travel on EMI, family holiday packages, luxury travel experiences and holiday financing.

Destination guides and budget comparisons can reach consumers who are still researching their options. Booking-focused campaigns can then target people who are closer to making a decision.

Influencer Partnerships

Influencers can help brands explain the practical side of travelling. Some creators focus on affordable itineraries and budget planning, while others specialise in luxury stays, premium destinations and personalised experiences.

The Google–Kantar research highlights the importance of digital discovery. It found that 68% of surveyed travellers used YouTube for travel inspiration and 41% relied heavily on creators for ideas.

This gives travel brands a reason to invest in video reviews, destination stories and creator partnerships. Sponsored content should be clearly identified, and promotional claims should not create unrealistic expectations about travel costs.

Personalised Campaigns

Travel businesses can make their campaigns more relevant by considering customer preferences, previous bookings and voluntarily provided information.

A family that regularly books domestic holidays may be interested in school-vacation packages, while a frequent international traveller may respond better to premium accommodation and loyalty benefits.

Personalisation can help brands communicate more effectively, provided customer information is handled responsibly and privacy requirements are respected.

Consumer Credit Growth: Why Responsible Marketing Matters

The availability of consumer credit provides useful context for the growing conversation around travel financing.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Stability Report, December 2025 reported that non-housing retail loans, largely associated with consumption purposes, accounted for 55.3% of household borrowing from financial institutions as of September 2025. Personal loans represented 22.3% of consumption-purpose loans.

These figures do not tell us how much borrowing was used specifically for holidays. They do, however, demonstrate the importance of consumption-related credit in household borrowing.

For travel businesses, banks and fintech platforms, this creates an opportunity to develop payment partnerships. At the same time, promoting holidays through credit requires care.

A holiday is generally a discretionary expense. Consumers should understand the financial commitment before choosing to borrow. An advertisement that highlights only a small monthly instalment may not give a complete picture of the cost.

Travel companies and financial partners should clearly communicate:

Interest rates and applicable processing fees.

The total repayment amount and repayment period.

Eligibility conditions and any additional charges.

The consequences of delayed or missed payments.

Whether an advertised interest-free EMI offer is genuinely free of interest or includes other costs.

Transparent communication can protect consumers and help businesses build credibility over the long term.

What the Future Holds for India’s Travel and Financing Market

The relationship between travel and financial services is likely to become more closely connected as digital booking platforms, banks and fintech companies develop new offerings.

Middle-class consumers may continue to look for affordable packages, flexible payment choices and destinations that offer good value. Affluent travellers may place greater importance on personalised itineraries, premium accommodation and exclusive experiences.

For marketers, this means moving beyond a single promotional strategy. A discount-led campaign may attract one customer, while another may respond to a carefully designed luxury itinerary or a convenient payment arrangement.

Travel brands that understand these differences can create more relevant campaigns and build stronger customer relationships.

However, the long-term opportunity will depend on more than making holidays easier to book. Financing options must genuinely help consumers manage expenses rather than encourage borrowing that may become difficult to repay.

Conclusion

Travel loans and flexible payment options are adding a new dimension to India’s evolving tourism market. They are giving travel companies, banks and fintech platforms additional ways to reach consumers who want to explore new destinations without necessarily paying the entire cost upfront.

The marketing approach needs to reflect the different expectations of travellers. Middle-class consumers may respond to affordability, family packages and manageable payments, while affluent customers may prioritise exclusivity, personalisation and premium experiences.

For businesses, the opportunity is not simply to sell more holidays through credit. It is to understand what customers value, communicate costs responsibly and create travel experiences that justify the spending decision.