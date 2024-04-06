India, 06th April 2024: LS Digital, a leading independent digital marketing transformation (DMT) company, today announced DCR implementation partnership with Aqilliz, a first of its kind technological infrastructure that ensures privacy-compliant personalization. Through this partnership, LS Digital will facilitate a range of marketing applications and address the increasing demand for Data Collaboration and Regulation, with a focus on Privacy-Preserving Analytics, Compliance, and Customer Insights.

Data Clean Rooms (DCRs) are essential for businesses to comply with privacy laws and use customer data for insights, activation, and measurement in an ethical manner. This entails getting customers’ permission and telling them up front about how their data is being used. A hybrid implementation solution, DCRs are a managed service that integrates storage, deployment engines, and encryption.

Speaking on this partnership, Mr. Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, LS Digital, said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Aqilliz as an implementation partner for their DCR suite of products.” On the importance of Data Clean Rooms to brands and competitive market advantage of Aqilliz, Prasad further commented, “In today’s landscape, ensuring data privacy, protection, and collaboration within the organization, as well as with data providers, in a regulatory compliant manner is imperative for businesses to stay ahead. Aqilliz offers an innovative next-generation blockchain-based DCR middleware solution perfectly aligned with these needs. Our plan is to integrate this middleware to facilitate various use cases including Data Collaboration, Privacy-Preserving Analytics, Compliance and Regulation, and Customer Insights. This product seamlessly enhances our Marketing Data Infrastructure service, guaranteeing safety, security, and compliance for consumer data.”

Securing data integrity and guaranteeing privacy protection are crucial in today’s data-driven environment. With its state-of-the-art blockchain-based DCR middleware solution, Aqilliz fully complements LS Digital’s goal of ensuring consumers data safety, security, and compliance of its clients.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Gowthaman Ragothaman, Founder & CEO, Aqilliz, said, “I am extremely delighted to be partnering with LS Digital in their mission to change the future and challenge the now. Responsible use of consumer data is one such challenge that is in front of us. Decentralized Data Clean Rooms will help the customers of LS Digital in meeting this challenge.”

This collaboration is consistent with LS Digital’s dedication to offering customer data a safe and legal environment. Customers of LS Digital will benefit greatly from this partnership in terms of achieving privacy compliance, especially considering the Personal Data Protection Bill of India, which places duties on data administrators and processors. Additionally, as Aqilliz offers the services required to improve their data privacy policies, companies can ethically use their customer data for insights, activation, and measurement.