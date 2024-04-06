Mumbai 06th April, 2024: With the holy month of Ramzan coming to a close, Novotel Mumbai International Airport is hosting a specially curated culinary spread for Eid promising to take you on a journey filled with flavour and tradition at the hotel’s all-day dining outlet, Food Exchange, where guests can indulge in the lavish spread of traditional delicacies between the 11th – 13th April 2024, 7pm to 11pm.

The meticulously crafted Eid special dinner buffet menu features an impressive array of delectable dishes. Start with the quintessential beverage- Rooh Afza Milkshake. For starters enjoy lip smacking chaats, succulent Chicken Reshmi Kebab, crispy Vegetable Pakoras, tender Mutton Shammi Kebab additionally choose from a whole variety of juicy Kebabs as well . The main course features slow cooked juicy Mutton Nihari, aromatic Biryani, creamy Paneer Butter Masala and a hearty but down to earth Mutton Dal Gosht.

Dessert lovers, be sure to save some space for the delicious sweet affair you are to witness with traditional sweets like Firni, Malpua and Shahi Tukda. Finally end your meal with creamy Badam Milk flavoured with saffron, cardamom, and crushed almonds.

It’s more than a meal; it’s a celebration of togetherness and tradition where you can indulge in great conversations and scrumptious food.

Date: 11th – 13th April 2024

Venue: Food Exchange, Novotel Mumbai International Airport

Timing: 07:00 PM to 11:00 PM