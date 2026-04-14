Making eco-friendly disinfectants from discarded wood KIST Develops High-Efficiency Carbon Catalyst

Hydrogen peroxide, a versatile chemical used in a wide range of applications-from medical disinfectants to semiconductor manufacturing and water treatment-is an essential substance with global annual production exceeding tens of millions of tons. However, its production still relies on large-scale, energy-intensive facilities, and its transportation and storage involve high costs and significant safety management challenges. Recently, eco-friendly technologies that use electricity to directly produce hydrogen peroxide from water and oxygen have garnered attention; however, the catalytic performance and associated cost, which critically govern reaction efficiency, remain key barriers to practical implementation.

A research team led by Dr. Lee Young Jun of the RAMP Convergence Research Group at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST; President Oh Sang-rok), in collaboration with research teams led by Professor Yun Hongseok of Hanyang University and Professor Kang Junhee of Pusan National University, focused on lignin-a wood byproduct discarded in the timber industry-to overcome these limitations. The research team designed and developed a carbon-based catalyst capable of selectively generating hydrogen peroxide through electrochemical reactions using lignin, and demonstrated hydrogen peroxide production with a selectivity exceeding 95% under experimental conditions. This performance is comparable to that of conventional precious metal-based catalysts, and is significant in that it simultaneously achieves cost-effectiveness and high catalytic efficiency.

In particular, this study went beyond simply converting biomass into carbon materials; it applied a strategy to precisely control the fine chemical structure of the catalyst surface. The research team focused on the fact that the types and distribution of various oxygen functional groups on the catalyst surface have a decisive influence on the selectivity and efficiency of the hydrogen peroxide generation reaction. To verify this, they conducted experiments to gradually modulate the structure of the functional groups and selectively remove specific ones. As a result, they confirmed that this approach could suppress unnecessary reaction pathways and further enhance the hydrogen peroxide generation reaction.

Furthermore, by systematically analyzing the correlation between these surface chemical structures and reaction performance, they established design criteria for identifying which structural elements induce highly efficient reactions. This serves as a crucial fundamental principle that can be utilized in the design of catalysts for various electrochemical reactions in the future, and offers broad applicability across diverse sustainable chemical processes.

This achievement demonstrates the potential to convert waste biomass into high-value-added functional materials while also paving the way for energy-efficient, decentralized chemical production technologies. In particular, it is expected to contribute to the establishment of “on-site production” systems that generate hydrogen peroxide directly in the quantities needed at each location, thereby helping to reduce costs and improve safety across various industrial sectors, including water treatment, disinfection, and semiconductor manufacturing.