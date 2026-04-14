ONLY Draws a Wild Card with India’s First Fashion Collaboration with UNO

Mumbai, Apr 14: ONLY, an international fashion brand founded in Denmark in 1995, specializing in denim and trend-forward fashion for the next-gen consumers, announces a landmark collaboration with UNO™, the iconic card game. This partnership marks India’s first fashion collaboration with UNO™ and reflects ONLY’s continued focus on bringing culturally relevant and globally recognizable trends to its consumers.

The UNO ™ x ONLY collection draws inspiration from the distinctive visual identity of the game, translating its bold colours and graphic elements into a contemporary fashion offering. Rooted in the growing influence of nostalgia-led trends and the evolving intersection of fashion with entertainment and pop culture, the collection presents a vibrant interpretation of denim and casual wear. Bold colour blocking, graphic placements, and statement detailing reinterpret the instantly recognizable UNO ™ hues, resulting in pieces that feel expressive, youthful and visually impactful.

The assortment combines relaxed fits with statement pieces, spanning slogan t-shirts, tops, co-ord sets and versatile denim styles designed for effortless styling. The extra wide-leg denim emerges as a key highlight, elevated through graphic elements inspired by the UNO ™ card stack.

Balancing playfulness with confidence, the UNO ™ x ONLY collection captures a unique crossover between fashion and entertainment, translating a globally loved game into a contemporary wardrobe for a new generation of fans.