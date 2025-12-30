MapmyIndia expands capabilities of Mappls App with multimodal public transport (metro, rail & bus) route

New Delhi, Dec 30: MapmyIndia Mappls, India’s leading digital mapping, navigation, and location-intelligence company, has expanded the capabilities of its flagship Mappls App with the introduction of multimodal public transport routes, enabling users to access metro, rail, and bus route information directly on the app.

The addition of public transport routes strengthens Mappls’ position as a comprehensive, multimodal mobility platform, bringing together private and public transport experiences on a single, fully indigenous maps and navigation app. With over 40 million+ users, Mappls now enables commuters to view public transport routes, stations, stops, and interchange options, helping them plan more efficient and sustainable journeys. The feature is currently available for select cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Jaipur, Kochi & Bhopal. It is presently live on iOS and web, with an Android rollout planned shortly.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, MapmyIndia Mappls, said “The launch of multimodal public transport routes on the Mappls App is a direct outcome of listening to our users. We want the Mappls App to be more inclusive and accessible for every citizen. We are pleased to begin rolling out this feature across select cities and will continue expanding coverage to make public transport more convenient for millions of Indians. As a fully indigenous platform built in India for India, Mappls remains committed to supporting sustainable urban mobility by seamlessly integrating public transport into everyday navigation.”

The new public transport feature complements Mappls’ existing capabilities such as turn-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic updates, safety alerts, and intelligent routing. By making public transport information easily accessible, Mappls aims to encourage greater adoption of mass transit and contribute to reduced congestion, lower emissions, and cleaner cities.

Keeping the nation first has been MapmyIndia Mappls’ ingrained value and its guiding philosophy. While the company’s maps and location tech are world class but they are Indian to the core. MapmyIndia Mappls has taken care to be in sync with Government’s perception on key issues like the delineation of the international border, not identifying sensitive establishments of national importance etc. And this has been recognized by the highest echelons of the establishment and during the past few years MapmyIndia Mappls’ Government business has grown exponentially and currently contributes 20% to the company’s gross revenue.

As India steps into the New Year with a renewed focus on sustainability. MapmyIndia Mappls encourages citizens to plan their daily journeys using public transport options on Mappls, helping reduce pollution while making city travel smarter and more efficient. MapmyIndia Mappls will continue to work with transport authorities and ecosystem partners to expand public transport coverage and enrich data across cities, reinforcing Mappls’ role as India’s most comprehensive and future-ready indigenous navigation platform.