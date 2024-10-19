MCX Reports 73% Year-on-Year Growth in Q2 FY24-25 Revenue, Totals Rs. 285.58 Crores

Mumbai, October 19, 2024: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), India’s largest Exchange in the Commodity Derivatives Market segment, announced its unaudited financial results for the 2nd Quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024. The key highlights are as under:

Q2, FY23-24 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Financial Highlights:

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, MCX’s total income increased by 23% to Rs. 310.82 crore from Rs. 253.19 crore over the sequential quarter ended June 30, 2024. The operating income increased by 22% to Rs. 285.58 crore from Rs. 234.37 crore in sequential quarter, Q1 FY24-25.

EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, increased by 35% to Rs. 204.68 crore from Rs. 151.38 crore over the sequential quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net Profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, increased by 39% to Rs. 153.62 crore from Rs. 110.92 crore over the sequential quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Operational

The average daily turnover of futures increased by 3.7% to Rs. 26,941 crore during Q2 FY24-25 from Rs. 25,985 crore in the previous quarter, Q1 FY24-25.

Options, on the other hand, made significant growth as its ADT increased to Rs. 1,93,309 crore as against Rs. 1,46,771 crore in Q1 FY24-25. The average premium turnover also increased to Rs. 3,264 crore from Rs. 2,371 crore in Q1 FY24-25.

During the quarter, the number of total traded clients stood at 6.80 lakh, witnessing a significant growth rate of 19.91% over the previous quarter.

A total of 22,342 MT of base metals were delivered through Exchange mechanism during the 2nd quarter of FY24-25. In Bullion 3.35 and 204.08 MT, respectively, of Gold (all variants) and Silver (all variants) were delivered during the same quarter.

Quarter ended September 30, 2024 viz-a-viz September 2023 Financial Highlights

For the quarter revenue from operations increased by 73% to 285.58 crore compared to the corresponding three-month period ended September last year.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the total income of MCX stood at Rs. 310.82 crore vis-à-vis Rs. 184.02 crore during the corresponding period in the previous year.

EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, stood at Rs. 204.68 crore, as against Rs. (9.79) crore in the corresponding period of FY23-24.

Net Profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, stood at Rs. 153.62 crore, as against a loss of Rs. 19.07 crore in the corresponding period of FY23-24.

Half-year ended September 30, 2024 Financial Highlights

For the half-year revenue from operations increased by 67% to Rs. 519.95 crore compared to the corresponding sixth-month period ended September last year.

For the half-year ended September 30, 2024, the total income of MCX stood at Rs. 564.01 crore vis-à-vis Rs. 350.23 crore during the corresponding period in the previous year.

EBITDA for the half-year ended September 30, 2024, stood at Rs. 356.06 crore, as against Rs. 21.34 crore in the corresponding period of FY23-24.

Net Profit for the half-year ended September 30, 2024, stood at Rs. 264.54 crore, as against Rs. 0.59 crore in the corresponding period of FY23-24.

Half-year ended September 30, 2024 Operational Highlights

During H1 FY24-25, the average daily turnover of futures and options increased by 109.07% reaching Rs. 1,96,503 crores, compared to the turnover in the same period the previous year.

The total traded clients in futures and options on the exchange saw a growth of 51.9%, reaching around 8.87 lakh during H1 FY24-25 over the corresponding period last year.

The average daily turnover of commodity futures increased by 32% during H1 FY24-25, to Rs. 26,463 crores from its value of Rs 20,088 crores in the corresponding period of FY23-24.

There was a significant increase in the notional ADT of options during the first half of FY24-25, increasing by 130% to Rs. 1,70,040 crores from its previous value of Rs. 73,901 crores in H1 FY23-24.

During H1 FY24-25, 4.15 and 372 MT of Gold (all variants) and Silver (all variants) respectively were delivered through the Exchange mechanism. In base metals, a total of 35,566 MT of base metals were delivered.

The company celebrates one year of completion following its successful migration to the new technology platform. We once again extend our sincere gratitude to all stakeholders, regulator, technology service providers, data vendors and member brokers for their ongoing support, guidance and encouragement.