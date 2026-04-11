Mega Trade Fair Opens in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Apr 11 (BNP): The 13th Bhubaneswar International Trade Fair 2026 was officially inaugurated Yesterday at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. The event is being organized by Gupta Event Management Pvt. Ltd. and marks another major edition of the city’s prominent trade exhibition.

Pi Credit: Pexel

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests, including Odisha Olympic Association President Samir Mohanty, BJP Bhubaneswar State Coordinator Rashmi Ranjan Kanungo, former MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, social worker Rosalin Patashani, Managing Director of Gupta Event Management Sujit Kumar Gupta, former Red Cross Secretary Kalpana Das, and social activist Ravi Samal.

Organizers expect more than five lakh visitors to attend the 11-day event, which features a large B2B and B2C exhibition platform. The fair brings together participants from 22 Indian states and 10 countries, showcasing over one lakh national and international products in an air-conditioned exhibition setup.

Visitors can explore a wide range of products, including Kashmiri handicrafts and furniture, Afghan dry fruits, Bangladeshi Jamdani sarees, Iranian dates and herbal oils, Dubai perfumes and apparel, Thai jewellery and footwear, Korean cosmetics, and a variety of Indian traditional crafts. The exhibition also features antiques, metal crafts, marble sculptures, leather goods from various Indian states, and consumer electronics.

The food zone at the fair offers a diverse selection of cuisines, adding to the cultural and commercial experience of the event.