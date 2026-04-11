US, India Discuss Expanded Energy Cooperation After Landmark Nuclear Bill

New Delhi, Apr 11 ( BNP): United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday said he held a “productive interaction” with US Secretary of State Wright and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi, with discussions centered on strengthening future energy cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting comes shortly after India’s passage of the Sustainable and Holistic Advancement of Nuclear Technology and Infrastructure (SHANTI) Bill, a landmark legislation aimed at expanding the country’s civil nuclear energy framework and boosting long-term clean energy development.

According to officials, the discussions focused on opportunities for deeper collaboration in the energy sector, particularly in areas such as nuclear technology, clean energy transition, and strategic energy security partnerships.

The engagement reflects growing momentum in India–US relations, with both sides exploring ways to enhance cooperation in critical and emerging energy technologies amid global efforts to transition toward sustainable energy sources.