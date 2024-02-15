Mother’s Recipe Introduces Affordable Small Spout Packs for its Sauces Range

Mumbai, February 15, 2023 –Mother’s Recipe, India’s leading food brand has announced the launch of a smaller-sized spout pack of their Recipe Global Exotic Sauce Range in four exciting flavors: Red Chili, Green Chili, Garlic Chilli and Soya Bean in Mumbai and Pune, the 85g spout packing is not only more affordable but also offers convenience in storing & usage.

Recipe’s Exotic Global Sauces make your food taste amazing and make it easy to cook Indo-Chinese dishes at home. What makes Recipe unique is that these sauces contain no added artificial colors. The Recipe brand is all about giving you something special: the ability to cook in many ways, authentic and genuine flavors, and a taste of the world at an affordable price. These sauces are the perfect choice for preparing tasty Chinese dishes such as fried rice, Chowmein and Paneer chili.

Commenting on the launch Ms. Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe, said ” In the modern, fast-paced era, we recognize the significance of offering convenience without sacrificing quality. Our sauces are crafted with no added artificial colors, tailored to meet the preferences of our customers. We aim to deliver the beloved flavors in a convenient and portable packaging, ensuring a satisfying experience for our customers.”

The product range is now available at your neighborhood store and leading supermarket chains like Reliance Fresh, D-Mart and BigBasket in Mumbai and Pune.