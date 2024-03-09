My Inbox Media: A Story of Innovation and Growth in the Telecommunications Industry

New Delhi, March 9, 2024 – My Inbox Media, a leading telecommunications service provider, today celebrates its journey from a modest venture to a prominent player in the Indian telecom landscape. Founded in 2010 by Mr. Yusuf Hasan, the company has grown from offering SMS services and email solutions to catering to a diverse clientele across various sectors.

“We are incredibly proud of the success My Inbox Media has achieved over the past decade,” says Mr. Yusuf Hasan, Managing Director of My Inbox Media. “Our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity has allowed us to expand our services and reach, empowering businesses of all sizes to connect effectively with their audiences.”

Pioneering Innovation and Strategic Growth

My Inbox Media has established itself as a trusted partner for industry giants like Maruti, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes, and BMW. The company offers a comprehensive suite of telecommunication solutions, including SMS services, email solutions, shortcodes, voice calls, and customized software solutions. With a presence across various sectors like retail, e-commerce, healthcare, and more, My Inbox Media caters to a diverse clientele.

Following its initial success in Delhi, My Inbox Media strategically expanded to Mumbai and Hyderabad in 2018. Under Mr. Hasan’s leadership, the company has set its sights on global ventures, establishing a presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, USA, Canada, and beyond.

Technology at the Forefront

My Inbox Media takes pride in its commitment to cutting-edge technology. The company specializes in crafting customized software solutions that are adaptable for both on-premises and cloud-based deployment. This focus on innovation ensures that My Inbox Media delivers the most effective and scalable solutions to its clients.

A Bright Future Lies Ahead

My Inbox Media remains dedicated to staying ahead of the curve by leveraging new technologies and trends. The company’s expansion plans extend beyond borders, with a vision to offer its unparalleled services on a global scale. My Inbox Media stands as a testament to the power of innovation and customer focus in the ever-evolving telecommunications industry.

About My Inbox Media

My Inbox Media is a leading telecommunications service provider offering a comprehensive suite of solutions, including SMS services, email solutions, shortcodes, voice calls, and customized software solutions. The company caters to a diverse clientele across various sectors and is committed to delivering innovative and tailored solutions.