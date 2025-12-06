Myntra Delivers a High-Voltage OOH and Print Campaign for EORS 23 Price Crash

Bengaluru, Dec 06th: In a bold and unconventional creative leap, Myntra has introduced a striking OOH activation that brings ‘Price Crash,’ the campaign value proposition for the 23rd edition of EORS, into high-impact, cinematic storytelling. This edition also marks Rohit Shetty’s debut as Myntra’s “Crash Expert,” with his trademark filmy-action aesthetic carried into outdoor media and translated into dramatic visuals at Bandstand, Mumbai.

In keeping with Myntra’s ethos of playful disruption, this year’s EORS OOH strategy features a ‘Wrecking Ball Billboard,’ where a massive, branded wrecking ball is depicted bursting through hundreds of oversized price tags, visually representing Myntra’s Price Crash proposition. The impact crater, broken tag fragments, and large-format 3D visual effect together create a high-energy moment engineered for instant recall, especially among fans of immersive, visually driven marketing.

Adding to the dramatic appeal, Myntra has also issued a creative print advertisement in a witty, cautionary tone, alerting citizens to brace themselves for the impending Price Crash. With humorous side effects like “sudden urge to just check once” and reminders to “add to cart responsibly,” the advisory inserts itself into shoppers’ lives with playful urgency, ensuring no one escapes without at least one “accidental” checkout.

The 23rd edition of EORS is live now and is set to be Myntra’s most expansive yet, with 10,000+ brands and more than 6 million styles. The event will feature heightened traction across marquee brands like Levi’s, Nike, adidas, H&M, MANGO, L’Oréal, Lakmé, Libas, Decathlon, New Balance, Wrogn, US Polo Assn., Puma, and Rare Rabbit, among others.

Together, these innovations, from 3D cinematic takeover to tongue-in-cheek advisory, form a cohesive, high-impact extension of this edition’s EORS campaigns, reinforcing Myntra’s leadership in innovative marketing campaigns and setting the stage for what promises to be its most value-packed edition to date.