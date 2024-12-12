Myntra’s much awaited EORS is here with 3.5Mn+ trend-first styles from over 9500 brands

India, 12th December 2024: Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle destinations, brings the 21st edition of the iconic End Of Reason Sale (EORS), live now until the 17th. Marking a decade of extraordinary success, this shopping spectacle is set to dazzle fashion and beauty enthusiasts nationwide. Millions of shoppers from tier 1 and 2 cities, as well as beyond, can dive into an expansive collection from leading international, domestic and homegrown brands, offering more than 3.5Mn styles from over 9500 brands to cater to their fashion-forward needs.

The categories that are expected to garner traction from consumers during EORS include Men’s Casual Wear, Men’s and Women’s Ethnic wear, Women’s Western Wear, Beauty and Personal Care, Watches and Wearables, Winter Wear, Accessories, Travel essentials, Sports footwear, Kids’ Wear and wedding collections. Several popular brands that are expected to witness heightened traction include Levi’s, Nike, adidas, H&M, L’Oreal, Decathlon, New Balance, Wrogn, and Rare Rabbit, among others. From cozy layers to glamorous ensembles, curated collections ensure there’s something for every occasion, season, and style preference.

Adding to the thrill, FWD, Myntra’s Gen-Z proposition, will feature over 100K trend-first styles from brands including Hersheinbox, Glitchez, Kpop, Slyck, Lulu & Sky, Bonkers Corner, Kassually, Freakins, Pronk, Bewakoof, House of Koala among many others.

Exciting new launches for EORS-21

The 21st edition of EORS will make shopping delightful with a slew of new launches. These include the popular New York-based streetwear brand Extra Butter, Japanese sports brand Yonex, and Middle East-based kidswear brand Babyshop. Other exciting new collection launches include American Eagle Outfitters X Jahnvi Kapoor, Crocs X Squid Game, Titan Stellar’s limited edition The Unity Watch, CASIO G-Steel collection, Noise Air Clip Earbuds, Samsonite Red, CIGA Design, Anastasia Beverly Hills and men’s occasion wear collection from the brand Jaypore.

New collection drops from Beauty and Personal Care brands include Max Factor X Priyanka Chopra Jonas collection, Clarins Hydra Essentiel Travel Collection, and Huda Beauty’s Easy Blur Foundation. Additionally, customers can also shop exciting new sneaker drops from brands like Nike, adidas Originals, and New Balance.

Speaking about the 21st edition of EORS, Bharath Kumar BS, Head of Revenue and Growth, Myntra said, “As we celebrate a decade of EORS, we’re thrilled to bring our customers an unmatched shopping experience. We have lined up an exciting selection of new international brand launches for our fashion-forward customers, furthering our commitment to making international brands accessible to millions of customers across the country. Additionally, with the wedding, holiday and party season kicking in, EORS will provide customers with trend-first styles, reflecting their personal choices, across fashion, beauty and accessories.”

This mega event presents a one-of-its-kind opportunity for brands to engage with millions of customers, including first-time shoppers, eager to discover unique and trendy fashion and beauty solutions. The shopping event includes several exciting deals, including Brand Manias, Midnight Steal Runs, and Grab or Gone deals.

Exciting partner bank offers on EORS-21

● Axis Bank: 10% instant off on credit cards and credit card EMIs

● Kotak Mahindra Bank: 10% instant off on credit and debit cards, plus an extra 5% off on Myntra Kotak co-branded credit cards

● State Bank of India: 10% instant off on SBI debit cards

● HDFC Bank: 10% instant off on HDFC credit and debit card EMIs

● Paytm UPI: Assured cashback of ₹20 up to ₹200 on orders of ₹750 and above

● Simpl: Cashback of ₹75 on orders above ₹1499 and ₹100 on orders above ₹1999

Leveraging the power of Social commerce for EORS-21

Taking engagement to the next level, Myntra will leverage its powerful Social Commerce platforms to connect with its ever-growing base of fashion-conscious shoppers. Top influencers from across the country, will create exclusive looks to inspire fashion and beauty enthusiasts. Adding to the excitement is Myntra Minis, a cutting-edge feature revolutionizing how users interact with fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content. Myntra Minis captivates Gen Z and millennials with vibrant, dynamic content, with users spending 80,000 hours monthly on average watching snackable videos and cementing itself as a game-changer in the world of immersive shopping.