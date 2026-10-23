Havells mYOUsic Bootcamp Takes 25 Original Tracks from Discovery to Development, Creating New Opportunities for Grassroots Artists

NATIONAL | 23rd October 2026: Havells mYOUsic, the grassroots music initiative by Havells India in collaboration with WPP Media and The Shakti Collective, has brought together emerging musicians from across India for an immersive bootcamp focused on developing original music and helping artists take their work forward.

Held at Amity University Rajasthan, Jaipur, from 10 to 18 October, the bootcamp worked across 25 original tracks, bringing together 40 artists for a structured creative experience that extends beyond auditions and discovery. The initiative has received over 3,000 entries and seen more than 750 auditions, reflecting the depth of musical talent emerging from across the country.

Rooted in Havells’ belief that empowerment extends beyond homes and businesses to communities and culture, mYOUsic was created to address a critical gap in the music ecosystem: talented artists often lack access to the platforms, professional guidance and industry networks needed to develop their original work and build sustainable careers. The initiative has received over 3,000 entries and seen more than 750 auditions, bringing grassroots musical voices from across the country into a structured journey of discovery and development.

Held from 10 to 18 October, the bootcamp brought together 40 artists to work across 25 original tracks, taking their music through audio production, recording, video creation and live performance development. The programme brought together multiple creative workstreams, with artists developing their sound, creating music videos and visual assets, participating in artist interviews, and preparing their original compositions for the stage. The result was a body of original work developed through a collaborative process that extended well beyond the audition stage.

Alongside music and video production, the bootcamp featured knowledge-sharing sessions with industry professionals, live performance rehearsals, collaborative jamming and activities focused on personal growth and wellbeing. These experiences gave artists the opportunity to exchange ideas, explore new creative directions and gain a deeper understanding of the professional music ecosystem.

The bootcamp also welcomed singer-songwriter Faheem Abdullah, widely recognised for the title track of Saiyaara, and Sadhu Tiwari, music director known for his work on Hanuman. Their participation brought emerging artists closer to professionals working across India’s music and entertainment industries.

The journey was shaped by the collective efforts of the Havells team, WPP Media, Tarsame Mittal, Rohith Sobti, Dimple R Mehta, the mentors, production and audio-video teams, crew members, volunteers and everyone at The Shakti Collective who helped bring the initiative to life.

Mukesh Kumar Jain, Vice President, Marketing, Havells India, said: “Havells has always been a brand that celebrates the spirit of India, empowering progress in homes, businesses, and communities. With Havells mYOUsic, we are extending this philosophy into the cultural fabric of the nation. There is immense talent in the country which only needs the right platform to discover, curate, release their original work and gain exposure, fandom and monetization. This movement is about giving India’s hidden musical voices a platform to grow, to be heard, and to be celebrated. At Havells, we believe empowerment goes beyond electricity, it is about lighting up aspirations.”

Vinit Karnik, Managing Director ESP, WPP MEDIA said: “Havells mYOUsic demonstrates the power of culture-led initiatives. Our role has been to bring vision, talent, and execution together to enable this platform. The collaboration between Havells, WPP, The Shakti Collective and all partners has helped build a structured ecosystem that supports discovery, curation and long-term development of emerging artists across India.”

Rohith Sobti, Curator and Co-Founder of The Shakti Collective, said: “This initiative is rooted in the belief that India’s grassroots talent needs more than visibility, it needs structure, mentorship and understanding of the music ecosystem. Havells mYOUsic is not just about discovery, it is about building a 360-degree journey for artists where they are guided from expression to professional readiness. What we are building is a sustainable ecosystem where artists are respected, nurtured and given real opportunities to grow beyond a single performance.”

As Havells mYOUsic concludes this landmark chapter with the completion of its artist bootcamp, the journey of these 25 original tracks is only beginning. With their music, videos and live performances developed through this collaborative process, the artists are now one step closer to sharing their work with a wider audience. The original songs created through Havells mYOUsic will be available soon, bringing the voices and stories of emerging artists from across India to listeners everywhere.

With Havells mYOUsic, Havells India, WPP Media and The Shakti Collective reaffirm their commitment to building a lasting platform for grassroots talent, one that goes beyond discovery to create meaningful opportunities for artists to create, grow and be heard.

“Havells mYOUsic began with a belief – that talent should never remain hidden simply because opportunity is out of reach.”