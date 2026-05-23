Excelsoft Technologies Reports Strong Q4 & FY26 Performance Net Profit Surges 25% YoY in FY26

Total income rises 17% YoY to ₹291.14 crore in FY26; PAT jumps to ₹43.38 crore vs ₹34.70 crore in FY25, driven by broad-based business momentum and operational efficiencies

Mysore, May 22, 2026: Excelsoft Technologies Ltd., a global provider of next-generation digital learning, assessment, and education technology solutions, announced its audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026. The key highlights are as follows:

Consolidated Financial Highlights – FY26

Total Income : ₹291.13 crore, up 17% YoY from ₹248.80 crore in FY25

: ₹291.13 crore, up 17% YoY from ₹248.80 crore in FY25 EBITDA: ₹73.13 crore, up 1% YoY

₹73.13 crore, up 1% YoY Net Profit: ₹43.38 crore, up 25% YoY from ₹34.70 crore in FY25

₹43.38 crore, up 25% YoY from ₹34.70 crore in FY25 EPS: ₹4.12 (vs ₹3.47 in FY25)

The improved profitability was driven by scale benefits, stronger performance in high-margin segments, and disciplined cost management.

Operational & Strategic Highlights

Balanced Revenue Mix (Q4 & FY):

Educational Technology Services contributed 53.67% (Q4) and 56.37% (FY)

Assessment & Proctoring Solutions 29.30% (Q4) and 27.29% (FY)

Learning & Student Success Solutions 14.31% (Q4) and 11.80% (FY)

Learning Design & Content Solutions 2.73% (Q4) and 4.54% (FY)

Geographical Diversification:

North America contributed 62.75% (Q4) and 64.86% (FY)

Europe & UK 25.41% (Q4) and 22.70% (FY)

India 5.02% (Q4) and 5.94% (FY)

Asia ex-India 6.08% (Q4) and 5.71% (FY);

Australia 0.73% (Q4) and 0.79% (FY)

Client Base Strength & Retention: Top 5 clients contributed 63.00% in Q4, while Top 10 contributed 72.03%, with an average client relationship tenure of 11 years among the top 10.

Top 5 clients contributed 63.00% in Q4, while Top 10 contributed 72.03%, with an average client relationship tenure of 11 years among the top 10. Operational Scale & Delivery Strength: Workforce stood at 1,109 employees, supported by stable delivery capabilities across engineering, platform services, assessment operations, and content development.

Workforce stood at 1,109 employees, supported by stable delivery capabilities across engineering, platform services, assessment operations, and content development. Continued Client Expansion: The Company added 4 new clients during this full year period, reinforcing our relevance across education, assessment, and enterprise segments.

The Company added 4 new clients during this full year period, reinforcing our relevance across education, assessment, and enterprise segments. During the year we finalized one of the largest engagements in Excelsoft’s history — a landmark partnership with a leading examination body in the United Kingdom. This engagement is expected to go live in the coming quarter and represents a transformational milestone for the Company, both from a revenue perspective and in terms of strategic positioning within the UK and European assessment ecosystem.

Within Learning Design and Content Solutions, we secured a strategic engagement with one of the world’s leading online course content providers in the United States. This partnership is particularly significant because it reflects increasing recognition of Excelsoft’s AI-led content transformation capabilities and deep domain expertise in digital learning workflows.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Mr. Dhananjaya Sudhanva, Managing Director, Excelsoft Technologies, said: “FY2026 was a landmark year for Excelsoft Technologies — one defined by our successful public listing, strong operational execution, strategic leadership appointments, and transformational client wins that further cemented our standing as a trusted global partner in education technology and assessment solutions.

We were pleased to welcome Mr. Doreswamy Palaniswamy as Chief Executive Officer, whose extensive global experience will be instrumental in accelerating our international expansion and realising our long-term growth ambitions.

On the business front, we secured some of the most significant engagements in our history — including a major partnership with a leading UK examination body and a prominent US online course content provider — demonstrating both the depth of our capabilities and our growing relevance on the world stage. We further strengthened our partner ecosystem through key collaborations with VTCT Skills (UK) and the Civil Service Commission of the Philippines.

Growth across the year was underpinned by strong momentum in Educational Technology Services, increasing adoption of our assessment platforms, and rising demand for AI-led digital learning solutions. In parallel, we continued to invest meaningfully in AI capabilities, secure infrastructure, talent, and innovation — building the foundation for sustained long-term competitiveness.

With deepening client relationships, an expanding global footprint, and a maturing suite of AI-driven capabilities, Excelsoft enters the next phase of its journey well positioned for sustainable growth and enduring value creation.”