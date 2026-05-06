Netwrix Builds Out Leadership Bench with CTO, VP of Engineering, and Head of Americas Channel

FRISCO, Texas – May 6, 2026 – Netwrix, a recognized leader in identity and data security solutions, today announced the appointment of Avesta Hojjati as Chief Technology Officer, Marcin Gierlak as Vice President of Engineering and Kraków Site Leader, and Natalie Tomlin as Head of Channel for North America.

“With AI fueling both external attackers and data leakage, our customers are confronted by security challenges that are more complex than ever — more identities, more data, more risk,” said Grady Summers, CEO at Netwrix. “We’re bringing in leaders across engineering and channel to accelerate innovation and help partners improve customers’ security posture and AI governance.”

Avesta Hojjati joins from SecurityScorecard, where he served as CTO and led cross-functional teams spanning AI, data science, threat intelligence, product engineering, and core platform operations taking a new platform from concept to production in under 12 months. He brings experience on both the offensive and defensive sides of security, alongside deep expertise in AI, machine learning, and distributed systems. Before SecurityScorecard, he spent eight years at DigiCert leading engineering across IoT security, automation, and digital trust. Earlier roles include Symantec and Yahoo. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and is named on more than 45 patents.

Marcin Gierlak most recently served as VP of Engineering at Napster, where he led teams focused on machine learning and AI research in production systems. He has held engineering leadership roles at HID Global and IBM and has led distributed engineering teams across multiple geographies. Based in Krakow, he will also serve as site leader for Netwrix’s innovation center and engineering hub there.

Natalie Tomlin brings extensive channel and partner leadership experience across leading cybersecurity companies, including McAfee and Trellix, with additional experience building partner programs at Palo Alto Networks. Recognized by CRN as a Woman of the Channel, she has built and scaled partner-driven growth across national and commercial markets, working with MSPs and cloud providers such as AWS and Azure. At Netwrix, she will expand the North American partner network and strengthen how the company goes to market through the channel.