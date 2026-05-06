Meghalaya Empowers Local Tourism Champions; Announces Major Support for Homestays, Infrastructure, and the Youth

Mumbai / Shillong, May 06, 2026: In a continued push towards strengthening the State’s tourism sector and recognise grassroots contributors, the Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya today hosted a grand event to celebrate the empowerment of ‘Tourism Champions’ at the Orchid Lake Resort, Umiam.

A key highlight of the event was the expansive rollout of Government support for the local tourism ecosystem. Under the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Homestay Mission, which targets the creation of 3,000 new homestays and over 15,000 jobs by 2028, sanction letters were distributed to the initial cohort out of approved applications.

Furthermore, the Community-Led Tourism Infrastructure Scheme has announced up to ₹3.40 crore in funding for 58 new beneficiaries, providing tiered grants ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹20 lakh based on site footfall, building upon the ₹10 lakh grants already awarded to 20 existing projects.

The event also felicitated the success of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) Homestay Scheme, which has sanctioned ₹115.68 crore and disbursed ₹102 crore for over 900 beneficiaries to date, by awarding a ₹20,000 cash prize to each of the State’s top ten performing hosts.

In his keynote address, Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya said, Meghalaya is now firmly on the tourism map of the country and the global scenario. He noted that every stakeholder has played a positive part in the transformation seen today. He added that the State is clear that tourism is not just about a single event, or one cultural program; it can only thrive when a complete ecosystem is in place.

Further he noted, the runway expansion work at the Umroi Airport will be complete in next 15 months strengthening connectivity. He emphasized that it is important for the State to be present and visible to bring an experience of a lifetime to visitors. While massive change has taken place over the last eight years, the sector’s expansion will prioritize job creation, livelihoods, and individual growth through local entrepreneurs and homestays. He reaffirmed that over the next two to three years, the tourism sector will witness a massive transformation with the implementation of several iconic projects, including the Shillong Ropeway, the Rain Museum in Mawsynram, and new tourism centres across locations like Sohra. Reaffirming the government’s core philosophy, he stated, “We are here to work for you, and this government always ensures that we keep the people first.”

Shri Timothy D. Shira, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, said, that tourism in Meghalaya has transformed into a powerful driver of economic growth and a strong pillar of the State’s economy, indicating a tourist footfall of 18 lakhs and rising. He emphasized that this progress is the result of a structured approach focusing on infrastructure, connectivity, and investment, highlighting the current implementation of over 150 tourism projects backed by thousands of crores and strong private sector participation. Furthermore, he noted the ongoing development of Umiam as a global tourist destination in line with the ‘Viksit Bharat’ roadmap, alongside the establishment of a dedicated Destination Management Organization (DMO).

Further focusing on capacity building and youth empowerment within the hospitality sector. Certifications for full-course scholarships were handed out to Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) students under the Chief Minister Hospitality Scheme, complemented by the announcement of yearly stipend scholarships for IHM students.

In one of the most poignant moments of the day, the Hon’ble Chief Minister also presented the ‘Bravery award’ to Mr. Teiborlang Pakma (Toursist Buddy) for his exceptional courage and selflessness in the society.

The event also saw emphasis on improving the visitor experiences with the sanction for construction, modification, and upgradation of toilets at tourist sites across the State.

Sharing his experience, Mr. Daminot Kharshandi a beneficiary of the Chief Minister Homestay Scheme, said the Homestay Scheme provided the crucial financial confidence to launch his business, which he has successfully expanded. He added that the State’s robust “Meghalaya Tourism” branding policy has been instrumental in driving the steady footfall and revenue.

By harnessing the potential of tourism and empowering the citizens, Meghalaya is promoting inclusivity and creating a long-term foundation for a brighter and more prosperous future.