New Ranking: The Top 10 Most Tech-Integrated Cities Worldwide

With the global market for smart city technologies expected to grow by nearly 30% each year from 2025 to 2030, cities around the world are racing to integrate technology into daily life. A new study by digital infrastructure and colocation company TRG Datacenters ranks the most tech-integrated cities in the world, analyzing how global hubs perform in connectivity, smart infrastructure, innovation, and readiness to govern emerging technologies.

The study includes data on mobile internet speed, fixed broadband speed, public Wi-Fi density, AI readiness index, EV charging stations, CCTV camera density, tech startups per capita, and tech funding. These factors were combined to calculate a Tech Integration Index, which was used to determine the final ranking of the world’s most tech-integrated cities.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most tech-integrated cities in the world:

City Tech Startup per 100 K people Tech Funding in 2024 Tech Integration Index San Francisco 6473 $93.78B 100 Paris 26 $6.75B 68 Seoul 7 $7.91B 64 Los Angeles 3063 $9.69B 56 New York 45 $33.48B 47 Singapore 55 $4.94B 44 Stockholm 54 $2B 43 Abu Dhabi 8 $91.55M 42 Zürich 72 $1.12B 41 Amsterdam 109 $1.17B 38

You can access the complete research findings here.

San Francisco tops the list of the world’s most tech-integrated cities, with an Index of 100. The city records the highest tech startup density, with 6,473 startups per 100k residents, supported by $93.78 billion of funding in the tech sector. Besides, San Francisco features 388 CCTV cameras per square mile, one of the highest densities among all cities analyzed.

Paris takes the second spot among the most digitally advanced cities in the world. The city leads with a mobile Speedtest Global Index of 36 and maintains 654 CCTV cameras per square mile, the highest density among the top-ranking urban centers. Paris further strengthens its tech ecosystem with 260 free Wi-Fi hotspots per square mile, the highest among all the cities analyzed.

Seoul secures the third position in the global ranking of smart cities, earning a Tech Integration Index of 64. The city stands out in EV infrastructure, providing 234 charging stations per square mile, more than any other city studied. Moreover, Seoul recorded one of the largest tech investments, totaling $7.91 billion.

Los Angeles claims fourth place with a Tech Integration Index of 56. The city ranks second in tech startup density, with 3,063 startups per 100k people, trailing only fellow U.S. city San Francisco. It also recorded the third-highest level of tech funding last year, receiving $9.69 billion to advance innovation and digital infrastructure.

New York secures fifth spot on the list of leading smart cities worldwide, with a Tech Integration Index of 47. It ranks second in tech capital raised in just one year, amounting to $33.48 billion. New York also posts the second-highest broadband download speed among analyzed cities at 290 Mbps, reflecting its strong connectivity.

Singapore holds the sixth position among the most high-tech cities in the world, achieving a Tech Integration Index of 44. The city stands out in AI readiness with an index score of 0.8, highlighting its institutional strength in managing emerging technologies. Similar to Seoul, Singapore offers 34 free Wi-Fi hotspots per square mile, supporting connectivity and digital access across the city.

Stockholm ranks seventh in the global list of tech-powered cities, earning a Tech Integration Index of 43. The city has nearly the same density of CCTV cameras per square mile as Singapore, at 301. Furthermore, Stockholm recorded $2 billion in tech investment, reinforcing its innovation and digital capabilities.

Abu Dhabi is ranked eighth among the top technology-driven cities in the world, achieving a Tech Integration Index of 42. The city has the highest fixed broadband download speed among all locations analyzed, at 353 Mbps. It also records an AI Readiness Index of 0.63, demonstrating its readiness for future technological developments.

Zürich takes the ninth position among the top technology-enabled cities globally, with a Tech Integration Index of 41. The city is equipped with 56 CCTV cameras distributed per square mile. Moreover, Zürich registers a median fixed broadband download speed of 260 Mbps.

Amsterdam rounds out the top ten of the world’s most tech-integrated cities, with a Tech Integration Index of 38. Similar to the three U.S. cities on the list, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York, it has an AI Readiness Index of 0.77. The city ranks second in EV charging stations per square mile, with 94 stations, and third in tech startups, with 109 per 100k people.

A spokesperson from TRG Datacenters commented on the study: “In today’s digital era, cities that integrate advanced technologies position themselves as leaders in innovation, connectivity, and economic competitiveness. High-speed broadband, AI readiness, and smart infrastructure enable urban centers to manage resources efficiently, support dynamic business ecosystems, and improve quality of life. As cities face growing population and infrastructure pressures, adopting cutting-edge technologies has become essential for resilience, growth, and long-term sustainability”.