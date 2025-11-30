Next-gen reforms, macroeconomic stability behind robust GDP growth: Sanjeev Sanyal

New Delhi, Nov 30: As India clocked remarkable GDP growth in Q2 FY26, Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the Prime Minister, said on Saturday that the main driving force behind the robust economic performance is continuous supply-side reforms, combined with macroeconomic stability.

The real GDP of India, adjusted for inflation, is estimated to grow by 8.2 per cent in Q2 of FY 2025-26 against the growth rate of 5.6 per cent during Q2 of FY 2024-25.

Speaking to IANS, Sanyal said that “the main driving force behind this strong growth performance is the skilful management of the supply side, i.e. continuous supply-side reforms, combined with macroeconomic stability”.

“Given the success of this approach, we should continue pursuing next-generation reforms. As I mentioned, we have recently implemented further reforms, such as the simplification of GST slabs,” he noted.

The rationalisation of tax slabs marks a major shift in simplifying the system and reducing unnecessary complexity.

Sanyal further said that the 8.2 per cent growth recorded in the second quarter this fiscal is indeed very strong, “even somewhat exceeding my expectations, and builds on the 7.8 per cent growth of the previous quarter (Q1 FY26)”.

“This represents truly robust GDP growth. What is particularly remarkable is that this growth has been achieved without overheating the economy,” Sanyal told IANS.

Each sector of the economy is playing a pivotal role in the growth of the country. The primary sector experienced a year-on-year Real GVA growth rate of 3.1 per cent in Q2 FY 2025-26. Similarly, the Secondary (8.1 per cent) and Tertiary Sector (9.2 per cent) have boosted the Real GDP growth rate in Q2 of FY 2025-26.

On US tariffs, the seasoned economist said the impact on India is limited.

“Of course, there is some effect, but it hasn’t been significant because over the past decade, we have been implementing reforms, and even now, we continue to manage challenges proactively. Whenever an obstacle arises, we find a solution. This flexible policy-making approach has allowed us to keep moving forward. New challenges will continue to emerge, but it’s clear that we face each challenge flexibly and introduce further reforms at every step,” Sanyal emphasised.

–IANS

Pic Credit: https://x.com/sanjeevsanyal