“No More Forgettable Gifts: Bonjour’s Diwali Campaign Redefines How We Celebrate.”

16th October 2025: This Diwali, Bonjour, India’s leading brand specializing in premium socks, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids, launched its latest campaign, ‘Gift That Stays,’ encouraging meaningful gifting with presents that are useful, memorable, and long-lasting, addressing one of India’s most relatable festive truths. Traditional gifts like sweets, candles, and dry fruits rarely get used; they simply move from one house to another. This year, Bonjour challenges that cycle by introducing premium Diwali Gift Boxes featuring elegant men’s formal socks, designed to be useful, memorable, and truly appreciated.

Through this campaign, Bonjour captures a relatable festive moment between siblings. A Sister opens yet another box of dry fruits and sighs, “Sweet… again?” His sister smiles and hands him a Bonjour Diwali Gift Box, a thoughtful and functional twist to festive gifting, featuring carefully curated pairs of ultra-soft, breathable formal socks crafted for everyday comfort and style, redefining gifting from a formality to something personal and lasting. To which he exclaims, “Now this is a gift!”. The contrast is unmistakable: one gift is received out of courtesy, the other out of genuine delight. It sparks a powerful realization: why do we keep circulating things no one really uses or remembers? With ‘Gift That Stays,’ Bonjour encourages everyone to rethink festive gifting and choose presents that are truly meaningful, useful, and long-lasting.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Rajkumar Jain, Managing Director of Bonjour Socks, said, “Every Diwali, gifts keep circulating from one house to another because people don’t really use them. With Bonjour Gift Boxes, we wanted to change that. A good pair of socks doesn’t get passed on; it gets worn, appreciated, and remembered. That’s what we call a real gift, one that stays.”

With relatable storytelling and heartfelt festive insights, Bonjour invites India to move beyond repeat gifting and celebrate with something that gets used every single day. The Diwali Gift Box is available exclusively on Bonjour’s official website, just in time to make your festive giving a little more thoughtful, and a lot more memorable