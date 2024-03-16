The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Pune Chapter to host a panel discussion on “AI Impacting Hospitality – A New Era”

Pune, 15th March 2024: The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Pune Chapter is proud to announce a panel discussion on AI impacting Hospitality, bringing forward a New Era. The event will feature esteemed speakers such as Jaytesh Calpakkam (The Internet Generation), Vijayan Parthasarathy (ReserveGo), and Ayush Awasthi from (RenoApp). Scheduled on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at One Lounge in Koregaon Park, Pune, the panel discussion aims to shed light on the transformative effects of artificial intelligence on the hospitality industry.

This event is specifically designed for Food & Beverage Brand Owners, industry decision-makers, venture capitalists (VCs), and other industry-relevant stakeholders. With an expected attendance of 150 professionals, the event aims to provide invaluable insights, emphasizing the impact and growth of artificial intelligence in the hospitality sector. Attendees can expect a knowledge-sharing session with the panelists, followed by engaging Q&A sessions.

Mr. Praful Chandawarkar, NRAI Pune Chapter Head and Founder and Managing Director of Malaka Spice expressed his excitement about the event, “Emphasizing the significant impact of new-age technology and artificial intelligence on the hospitality sector, the panel discussion aims to highlight the capabilities, growth opportunities, focus areas, and challenges brought about by AI-enabled startups in the hospitality sector”.

In India, AI is revolutionizing the Food and Beverage sector, bringing in a new era of efficiency, personalization, and guest satisfaction. From intelligent chatbots facilitating seamless bookings and providing instant customer support to data analytics platforms optimizing pricing strategies and predicting guest preferences, AI technologies are not only streamlining operations but also reducing costs and enhancing ROI. As AI continues to evolve, it promises to reshape the hospitality landscape in India.