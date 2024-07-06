Nykaa Unveils the Much-Awaited Winners of the ‘Best in Beauty Awards’

6 July 2024, India: In a dazzling celebration of beauty and self-expression, Nykaa, India’s leading beauty and lifestyle destination, is thrilled to announce the winners of the Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards. Over two months, nearly one lakh votes were cast by Nykaa’s customers spotlighting their favorite brands— these awards are dedicated to consumer choice and their love for all things beauty!
The one-of-its-kind digital Beauty Awards recognise the crème de la crème of beauty that have set benchmarks in innovation and quality across 42 categories within hair care, skincare, makeup, fragrances, bath & body and more. The Nykaa Best In Beauty Awards is not just about honoring the best products, but a celebration of the lifestyle that embraces beauty in all its forms.
Besides a massive number of consumer votes that poured in, an expert panel of jury comprising Jahnvi Kapoor, Namrata Soni, Dr. Rashmi Shetty, Yianni Tsapatori, Naina Bhan, Nandini Bhalla, Malvika Sitlani, Vaishnav Praveen and Anchit Nayar rigorously evaluated the entries.
The Awards represent Nykaa’s commitment to democratizing access to the finest beauty and personal care products for its customer base of over 25 million. Offering the widest assortment of 3,000+ beauty brands, Nykaa remains the ultimate go-to destination, delivering an unmatched blend of authenticity, quality, and convenience that is strongly fortified with education, content and personalisation.
Commenting on the awards, Anchit Nayar, Executive Director & CEO, Nykaa Beauty said, “As we announce the winners of the Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards, we celebrate not only the excellence of these outstanding products but also the trust and loyalty they inspire in consumers. Nykaa has always been at the center of shifting consumer trends. We have seen cult-favorites and timeless products quickly becoming beauty staples and at the same time, seen emerging brands creating products that go viral. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with our brand partners who are leading the way in innovation to meet the evolving consumer needs. Congratulations to all winners and for their well-deserved recognition.”
Explore the full list of winning products and celebrate your favorites and discover some new ones! All award-winning products are available for purchase on Nykaa.com, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the best in beauty as recognized by the most discerning judges—beauty aficionados themselves!
Here’s what some winning brands have to say:
“We are thrilled to see two of our brands, Innisfree and Laneige, receive the prestigious Nykaa’s Best In Beauty Awards. We are grateful to Nykaa for this honor which acknowledges our commitment to deliver exceptional beauty experiences around the world. Both of our brands focus majorly on hydration and barrier repair. With Nykaa’s extensive reach across the country including metro as well as tier-II and tier-III cities, this award will significantly help us expand customers’ awareness and appetite for our brands. We are excited to leverage Nykaa’s vast network to make our brands easily accessible to consumers further enhancing the Korean Beauty presence and position in the Indian beauty market.” said Paul Lee – Managing Director & Country Head of AmorePacific India
“We are thrilled and grateful to receive this recognition from Nykaa in their Best in Beauty Awards for our COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. This accolade reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance skincare solutions that resonate with Indian consumers. The Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence has won the hearts of users with its unique formulation, harnessing the power of snail mucin to provide intense hydration, soothing properties, and skin repair benefits. Its lightweight texture and impressive results have made it a staple in many skincare routines across India. Our partnership with Nykaa has been instrumental in expanding COSRX’s reach and consumer awareness throughout the country. Together, we’ve not only grown our brand but also played a part in shaping the evolving beauty landscape in India, introducing K-beauty innovations like our snail mucin essence to a wider, discerning audience. We’re excited to continue this journey, bringing more revolutionary skincare solutions to our Indian customers.” said, Sanghun Jun, CEO – COSRX
“The Advanced Night Repair Serum is the #1multi-recovery serum for nighttime skin renewal, revered by skincare enthusiasts worldwide for its transformative formulation. We’re delighted with the recognition by Nykaa and Indian consumers, which honors Estée Lauder’s legacy of innovation and excellence in skincare.”- said, Team Estee Lauder India
“Thrilled to have received this incredible recognition from Nykaa! Winning the Best in Beauty Award in the hair oil category for Kama Ayurveda’s Bringadi Thailam is truly a moment of joy for us. Consumers love the Bringadi Thailam because it effectively addresses prevalent hair concerns such as hair fall, dandruff, and thinning backed by clinical trials making it a trusted choice for all hair types. The Oil has been part of the 9 products with which our brand started in 2002, and it continues to remain a best seller due to its powerful Ayurvedic formulation and clinical efficacy. Our partnership with Nykaa has significantly elevated our brand’s visibility and accessibility, allowing us to reach a broader audience of beauty enthusiasts across India. Together, we continue to innovate and deliver high-quality, Ayurvedic beauty solutions that resonate with our customers’ evolving needs,” said Vivek Sahni, Founder and Chairman at Kama Ayurveda.