OnePlus Pad Lite Goes on Open Sale 11″ Display and segment leading battery – Perfect for students

Bengaluru, India, August 01st, 2025: Global technology brand OnePlus today announced the open sale of its latest affordable tablet, the OnePlus Pad Lite. Designed to deliver a reliable and immersive everyday experience, the OnePlus Pad Lite features an 11-inch display, Hi-Res Audio-certified quad-speaker system, and a massive 9340 mAh battery that offers up to 80 hours of music playback. Available in a sleek Aero Blue finish, the tablet comes in two powerful configurations and aims to make premium tablet experiences more accessible to all.

The OnePlus Pad Lite will be available for purchase starting 12 PM, 1st August 2025, across OnePlus.in, Amazon, Flipkart, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and major offline partners, including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other mainline partner stores.

Immersive Design Meets Entertainment-First Display

The OnePlus Pad Lite features an 11-inch display with an impressive 85.3% screen-to-body ratio, delivering a broad and engaging viewing experience. Designed for exceptional visual quality, the display’s 16:10 aspect ratio reduces black bars in videos, while its 10-bit color depth with 1 billion colors and up to 500nits brightness ensure a vibrant, class-leading picture. For prolonged use, OnePlus Eye Comfort technology reduces blue light and screen flicker to reduce eye strain. Despite its large display, the OnePlus Pad Lite is just 7.39mm thick and weighs 530g, making it easy to carry. The sandblast finish offers a secure and comfortable grip, even during one-handed use.

Long-Lasting Power, Seamless Productivity

Powered by a massive 9340 mAh battery, the Pad Lite offers up to 80 hours of music playback or 11 hours of video streaming on a single charge and supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging for quick top-ups. The MediaTek Helio G100 processor, paired with OxygenOS 15.0.1, ensures a consistently smooth and responsive user experience, even after 36 months of regular use. With Open Canvas multitasking, users can run apps side-by-side effortlessly, while features like Screen Mirroring, Shared Clipboard, and Gallery Sync create a seamless workflow across OnePlus devices.

Family-Ready with Smart Connectivity

Thoughtfully designed for families, the OnePlus Pad Lite includes a secure Kids Mode with parental controls and default eye protection settings. It also comes preloaded with Google Kids Space, offering a safe and engaging digital environment for younger users. The tablet supports Quick Share for Android and O+ Connect for iOS and iPadOS, enabling easy cross-platform file sharing, making it the ideal companion for every member of the household.

Pricing and Offers

The OnePlus Pad Lite arrives in an elegant Aero Blue finish, crafted to deliver a sleek, modern look that stands out effortlessly. It is offered in two powerful configurations – 6GB RAM with 128GB storage (Wi-Fi) and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE) for an effective price.

Variant Configuration Effective Price (incl. launch offers)

OnePlus Pad Lite (Wi-Fi) 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage

OnePlus Pad Lite (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE) 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage

Open Sale Offers:

Bank Offers and EMI options:

● To mark the beginning of the sale of the OnePlus Pad Lite, users can avail an instant bank discount of up to INR 2,000

● Customers can also avail a special discount worth INR 1,000 for a limited period

● For easy financing options, No-Cost EMI up to 6 months is also available on select credit card transactions