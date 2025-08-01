Acer Day 2025: #BreakALimit – Bridging Technology and Lifestyles

Mumbai, 1st August 2025 – Acer today announces the launch of Acer Day 2025, celebrating the empowering theme “#BreakALimit” across the Asia Pacific region. Now in its ninth consecutive year, Acer Day continues to strengthen the brand’s commitment and connection with its diverse and loyal customer base through innovation, inspiration, and community engagement. This year’s theme is a call to action, underscoring Acer’s commitment to empowering individuals to confront challenges and adversity and exceed their expectations. Through this initiative, Acer highlights the role of technology in enabling people to navigate obstacles and maximize their capabilities to the fullest.

“Acer Day 2025 is a celebration of pushing boundaries. Through the #BreakALimit campaign, we aim to inspire people to step outside their comfort zones and discover new possibilities with the support of our latest solutions,” said Andrew Hou, President, Pan Asia Pacific Operations, Acer Inc. “Our collaboration with sport brands also reflects our commitment to pushing the envelope in terms of innovation, while promoting community and the dynamic energy across the region.”

In line with the spirit of #BreakALimit, the Acer Day 2025 campaign promotes a smart, productive, and enjoyable lifestyle for all consumers. It highlights the integration of AI-powered solutions across Acer’s product ecosystem, from consumer laptops and desktops to enterprise-grade solutions such as servers, designed to support modern lifestyles and business needs.

This year’s Acer Day in India promises something for everyone. Whether shopping at Acer Mall Exclusive Stores or online via the Acer Online store, customers can look forward to assured gifts, exciting games, upgrade bundles, and limited-time deals across Acer’s wide range of products.

Acer Mall visitors can participate in interactive activities like Spin the Wheel, where every shopper is guaranteed to win. In addition, exclusive rewards and value-packed upgrades are available throughout August, ensuring customers enjoy more than just great tech—they get an experience to remember.

Online shoppers are also in for a treat. During the first five days of Acer Day, the Acer E-store rolls out a special window of offers, including additional discounts, combo deals, flash hour sales, and surprise giveaways—available only for a limited time.