OOMCO hosts Quality Forum to strengthen collaboration with national regulators and advance consumer protection in Oman

Muscat, Oman – Nov 19: Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) convened the OOMCO Quality Forum at Crowne Plaza OCEC, bringing together senior representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion , the Public Authority for Consumer Protection , and OOMCO’s executive and management teams (@omanoil_oomco). The forum served as a strategic platform to reinforce cooperation between the private sector and national regulators in ensuring the highest standards of product quality, transparency, and consumer safety across Oman’s fuel and lubricants sector.

Opening the forum, OOMCO executives emphasized the company’s long-standing commitment to quality excellence and its proactive approach to compliance that goes beyond regulatory requirements. The discussions underscored OOMCO’s role as a trusted energy partner that upholds both customer confidence and national standards of integrity and service.

“At OOMCO, quality is a continuous journey rather than a fixed destination. Every process — from calibration and sampling to customer engagement — is designed to anticipate challenges and exceed expectations,” said Samah Hamood Al Shahaibi-Quality Manager, OOMCO. “Our collaboration with regulatory authorities is rooted in a shared goal: to safeguard the consumer and ensure that every product bearing the OOMCO name represents trust, safety, and excellence.”

Showcasing OOMCO’s Quality Leadership

The forum highlighted several of OOMCO’s flagship initiatives that have positioned the company as a national leader in quality assurance and consumer protection:

• Calibration Compliance Programs:

OOMCO presented its enhanced calibration framework, which exceeds minimum regulatory frequency requirements. This proactive approach ensures measurement accuracy at all service stations, supporting transparency and consumer trust at every transaction point.

• Nationwide Fuel Sampling Initiative:

Delegates were briefed on OOMCO’s voluntary product sampling program, which systematically collects and tests fuel samples from retail stations across Oman. Although product conformity is already certified under OQ oversight, OOMCO continues this internal practice as part of its self-imposed commitment to product integrity and customer protection.

• In-House Testing Office:

The company also shared updates on the establishment of its in-house testing facility — a key advancement in OOMCO’s quality infrastructure. The office provides an additional verification layer to validate laboratory results, enhance data transparency, and support timely investigations whenever needed.

• Integrated Management System (IMS) and ISO Achievements:

OOMCO reaffirmed its adherence to international best practices through multiple ISO certifications, successful external audits, and a continuous improvement framework that embeds quality and safety in every process.

• Regulatory and Consumer Engagement:

The event facilitated open dialogue on inspection procedures, consumer complaint handling, and fair market practices, ensuring that OOMCO’s quality systems remain aligned with national policies and global standards.

Driving a Culture of Quality and Trust

The OOMCO Quality Forum concluded with a shared commitment to sustained collaboration between the company and regulatory authorities. Participants agreed on the importance of continuous communication, transparent reporting, and joint initiatives to strengthen consumer protection frameworks in the Sultanate.

By institutionalizing such dialogues, OOMCO reinforces its position as a forward-looking energy and mobility company — one that views quality as a shared responsibility and a cornerstone of Oman’s sustainable economic growth.