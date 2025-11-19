Kirloskar Brothers Limited Honoured with the Prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability

Mumbai, 19 Nov: Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), has been honoured with the Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability by the Institute of Directors (IOD). The award was conferred by Shri Chandrababu Naidu, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, at a ceremony held in London on 4th November. This prestigious recognition celebrates KBL’s unwavering commitment to sustainable practices, innovation-driven growth and environmental stewardship across all facets of its business.

The Golden Peacock Awards for Corporate Leadership and Institutional Excellence is among the most distinguished symbols of recognition globally. This milestone marks KBL’s third consecutive Golden Peacock recognition within a single year, following earlier wins in the Quality and Environment domains. These achievements reaffirm the company’s continuous pursuit of excellence, responsible growth and its vision of shaping a sustainable future through integrity and innovation.