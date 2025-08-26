Perfios Partners with SatSure to Revolutionize the Agri-Lending with Earth Intelligence

Bengaluru, Aug 26, 2025: Perfios.ai, India’s leading B2B SaaS TechFin, today announced a strategic partnership with SatSure, a pioneer in Earth Observation (EO) analytics, to transform the Agri-Lending businesses with decision intelligence from space.

This strategic partnership marks a significant leap forward in the Agri-Lending eco-system by empowering financial institutions with unparalleled decision intelligence from EO data-driven agri-lending solutions. This initiative aims to provide vital financial inclusion and access to credit for India’s 100 million+ farming community, leveraging SatSure’s cutting-edge SatSource and SatCollect that combine satellite imagery, remote sensing, and AI to deliver actionable insights for smarter lending solutions to unlock the full potential of agri-lending.

“As the Indian agricultural credit market experiences unprecedented growth, projected to exceed ₹32 lakh crore by FY 2025-26, the demand and pressure on rural financing are immense,” stated Sridhar Narayan, Chief Business Officer, Perfios. “Our partnership with SatSure is a game-changer that reinforces our mission to empower financial institutions with advanced technological solutions that drive both growth and efficiency. By seamlessly integrating SatSure’s advanced Earth Observation capabilities, we are providing an unparalleled level of clarity and confidence, enabling lenders to manage risk more effectively and significantly expand their reach into underserved rural communities, thereby accelerating financial inclusion and access in the agricultural sector.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Perfios to amplify the reach of our SatSource and SatCollect products. By combining Perfios’ BFSI expertise with our Earth observation data and AI/ML driven insights on cropping patterns and farm income, not only can we significantly accelerate the reach of our offerings to banks for farm lending, but also enable financial institutions to make more informed decisions seamlessly by threading a single digital journey. This is a significant partnership for catering to our nation’s ambition for driving financial inclusion in rural areas, which can now be accelerated by bringing the best of Fintech and space based applications together” said Dhruva Rajan, Chief Commercial Officer, SatSure.