Chola Joins Hands with AID India to Uplift Irular Families through Sustainable Housing

Chennai, 26th August 2025: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (Chola), the financial services arm of Murugappa Group, recently collaborated with AID India, a Chennai-based NGO dedicated to empowering underprivileged communities across Tamil Nadu, to implement the “Eureka Homes” initiative.

Inaugurated by Mr. Jeeva Balakrishnan, Chief Human Resources Officer of Chola, the initiative marked a new beginning for the Irular community.

Traditionally engaged in snake catching, the community is transitioning to a new and diverse livelihood. Today, many are involved in embroidery, fishing, and daily wage labour.

This community has long faced the challenges that come with inadequate housing, especially during rains and summer heat. The Government of Tamil Nadu has provided land pattas, many families continue to live in unsafe and dilapidated shelters due to lack of resources. The Eureka Homes project bridges this gap by constructing durable, climate-resilient houses equipped with heat insulation, rain protection, and solar panels for electricity. Through its CSR support, Chola is helping such families move beyond temporary shelters and gain the security, stability, and confidence to build a stronger future.

With active participation from the local community in identifying the most deserving families, the project has successfully delivered 14 new homes to 14 Irular families in Gurupuram tribal village, Tiruvallur district, during the financial year 2024- 25.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Ravindra Kumar Kundu, Managing Director & CEO of Chola, said: “At Chola, we strongly believe that every family deserves the security of a home. Our support for the Eureka Homes initiative reflects our commitment to empowering communities through meaningful interventions. By providing a safe and permanent shelter, we hope to enable the Irular families to look ahead with renewed confidence and aspirations for a better future.”

Chola’s commitment to social progress extends beyond financial empowerment to holistic community development, recognizing the urgent need for secure housing among marginalized communities. Through its support of the Eureka Homes initiative, Chola has pledged financial and operational assistance to transform the lives of Irular families in Tiruvallur, enabling them to move from unsafe, makeshift shelters into safe, sustainable homes that foster dignity and long-term well-being.

Cholamandalam remains dedicated to leveraging its expertise for social good, fostering growth while addressing community needs. Through initiatives like Eureka Homes, the company continues to support projects that create meaningful change by directly uplifting vulnerable communities. This collaboration reflects Chola’s ongoing commitment to improving lives and enabling long-term progress for those in need.