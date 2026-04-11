PHDCCI Leads ‘Uttarakhand Adventure Ride 2026’ with a Focus on Road Safety and Youth Engagement

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) successfully organized the “Uttarakhand Adventure Ride 2026 (Third Edition)” with the objective of promoting responsible driving behaviour and encouraging adventure tourism among youth.

As part of the initiative, the first halt of the ride was at Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU), where an interactive session was conducted with more than 200 students. The session aimed to create awareness about responsible driving practices and educate participants about important government initiatives, including the Rahveer Rahat Scheme, along with other key road safety measures.

TMU, the official Knowledge Partner for the event, extended a warm welcome to all participants and dignitaries. The university played an active role in facilitating the session, reflecting its strong commitment to social awareness and meaningful student engagement.

During the programme, a ceremonial flag-off for the corporate ride was held from the TMU campus. The flag-off was led by Shri Sandeep Kumar Pankaj, RTO (Enforcement), Moradabad, along with Dr. Jatinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General, PHDCCI.

The interaction at TMU served as an important platform to engage with young minds and highlight the importance of safe driving habits, road discipline, and awareness of life-saving public welfare schemes.

Through this initiative, PHDCCI reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a culture of road safety, responsibility, and informed participation among the youth of the nation, while also promoting the spirit of adventure tourism in a safe and disciplined manner.