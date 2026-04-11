Little Andaman Pro 2026 Delivers Thrilling Day 2 Action in Andaman & Nicobar Islands ~ Sekar Pachai wins National SUP Championship 2026 in the SUP Technical Men and Arthi wins in the SUP Technical Women ~

Little Andaman, Andaman & Nicobar Islands | April 11th 2026: Day 2 of the Little Andaman Pro 2026 continued to raise the bar with electrifying performances across surfing and stand-up paddleboarding categories, further cementing the event’s growing stature as a premier fixture in India’s competitive surfing calendar. Hosted by the Andaman & Nicobar Tourism in association with the Surfing Federation of India, the championship has brought together top talent from across the country and beyond.

The tournament has received strong backing from the Andaman & Nicobar Tourism Department, whose continued commitment to promoting adventure sports and sustainable tourism has been instrumental in positioning the islands as a global hotspot for surfing and water sports.

The day’s biggest highlight came from the Secondary Bank, where the SUP Technical Finals crowned national champions. In the Men’s category, Sekar Pachai clinched the National SUP Championship 2026 title with a winning time of 10:05.02, finishing ahead of Rajesh D (10:26.39) and Dinesh Selvamani (10:37.33). In the Women’s category, Arthi emerged victorious with a time of 13:53.20, followed by Vijayalakshmi Irulappan (14:06.01) and Nishi (20:58.96).

In the Surfing Men’s Open – Round 2, Yogesh A delivered a strong performance, scoring 10.17 and winning his heat by a margin of 1.74.

The competition intensified in Surfing Men’s Open – Round 3, where Ramesh Budihal posted the highest score of the day with an impressive 16.00, dominating his heat with a margin of 11.83. Sanjay Selvamani also showcased excellent form with a score of 13.50 (won by 5.03), while Srikanth D secured a solid 11.67 (won by 2.17) in their respective heats.

In the Surfing Women’s Open Quarterfinals, top contenders continued to shine with Kamali Moorthy scoring 10.34 (won by 4.91), Shrishti Selvam registering 7.47 (won by 2.4), and Sugar Shanti Banarse leading with a standout 12.84 (won by 8.64), each topping their respective heats.

With the competition reaching its final stage, Day 3—the grand finale—promises high-octane action. The schedule includes Surfing Men’s Open Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals; Surfing Women’s Open Semifinals and Finals; SUP Sprint Men’s Semifinals and Finals; and the SUP Sprint Women’s Final.

Blending sport, culture, and community, the Little Andaman Pro 2026 continues to captivate audiences and participants alike, building momentum toward an exciting finale set against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Event Overview

Event: Little Andaman Pro 2026 – National Surf & SUP Championship Dates: 9 – 12 April 2026 Location: Little Andaman, Andaman & Nicobar Islands Divisions: Senior Division (Surfing & Stand-Up Paddle) Organised by: Surfing Federation of India Presented by: Andaman & Nicobar Tourism