Piramal Finance Bets Big on Home Loan and Business Loan

Chandigarh: Piramal Finance announced that it will continue to expand its presence in the home and business loan segment as part of its broader strategy to grow its retail lending business. The company has been rapidly increasing the branch network, particularly in metro-adjacent areas and Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, to cater to the growing demand for housing loans and other financial products.

Piramal Finance’s retail assets under management (AUM) surpassed ₹50,000 crore, with home loans making up about 45% of the portfolio and loans against property (LAP) contributing 25%. The company expects to maintain its strong focus on the housing loan segment while also diversifying into other retail lending products. With over 500 branches and a presence across 13,000 pin codes, Piramal Finance serves over 1.3 million customers, supported by a workforce of more than 13,700 employees.

In addition to its focus on home loans and business loan, Piramal Finance recently launched the second phase of its campaign, “Hum Kaagaz Se Zyada Neeyat Dekhte Hai”, aimed at empowering underserved customers in Bharat by offering them access to formal credit. The campaign highlights Piramal Finance’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and individuals who may not have traditional paperwork but demonstrate strong intent and potential. The company invites customers to explore their financial options with the tagline “Aaiye Baat Karte Hain”.

Arvind Iyer, Head of Marketing, Piramal Finance, said, “We are committed to expanding our reach and providing accessible financial solutions, particularly in Bharat’s underserved markets. We remain committed as a lender to creating a more inclusive financial ecosystem for underserved individuals across India. We aim to reassure potential customers that we assess their needs fairly and transparently, fostering relationships built on the foundation of trust and support”.

With a growing branch network, expanding product portfolio, and focused customer campaigns, Piramal Finance is positioning itself as a leader in India’s retail lending sector, catering to both metro and non-metro markets.