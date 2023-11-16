Pixelfox and YiPPee! Wow Masala Noodles Join Forces to Create 50th ODI Masaledaar Century Magic

Mumbai 16th November 2023: In a collaboration that blends creativity with culinary delight, Pixelfox and ITC Sunfeast YiPPee! Wow Masala Noodles have come together to commemorate the historic 50th ODI century of Virat Kohli with a visual and flavorful extravaganza.

As the cricketing world buzzes with excitement over the Virat Kohli’s remarkable achievement, team Pixelfox has woven its magic to encapsulate the essence of this momentous occasion.

The visual metaphor of enjoying YiPPee! noodles for the 50th time aligns with the repetitive joy and satisfaction of watching Virat Kohli reach his century again while also cleverly tying in the product “Instant noodles” which can be quickly prepared, implying that the consumer has enjoyed this easy-to-make Instant noodles many times without having to miss any of the wow moments.

With great excitement, Amit Damani, Founder of Pixelfox, conveyed, “At Pixelfox, our aim is to capture the essence of significant moments through visual storytelling. Collaborating with YiPPee! Wow Masala Noodles allowed us to mirror the repetitive joy found in cricket, presenting a feast for the eyes that resonates with the instant gratification experienced with each serving of the noodles.”