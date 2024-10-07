PLD Space unveils its strategic plan to lead the future of space access with its MIURA Next family of large reusable launchers and the LINCE manned capsule

Elche (Spain), 7 October 2024. Spain’s PLD Space today unveiled its strategic plan at the Beyond_ event, held at its new headquarters to mark the first anniversary of the successful MIURA 1 launch. The company showcased significant progress in the MIURA 5 programme, confirming that it is on course to achieve key milestones and begin its launch campaign by the end of 2025.

During the presentation, PLD Space also revealed its medium- and long-term projects: MIURA Next, a new family of large reusable launchers, and LINCE, the first private manned capsule in Europe. These developments cement PLD Space’s position as a global leader in the space industry. “We will be able to launch any type of payload that serves the market, providing space transportation solutions to meet all demands,” said Executive President Ezequiel Sánchez.

Advancement of MIURA 5: paving the way for a new era in space launchers

Following the successful flight of MIURA 1 on October 7, 2023, PLD Space has continued to advance its technological and industrial capabilities, achieving key milestones in the design and manufacturing of structures, propulsion technology, and reusability systems. These innovations will be showcased and further enhanced by the MIURA 5 launcher.

Over the past year, the company has made substantial progress in the development of MIURA 5. CEO and co-founder Raúl Torres emphasized the TEPREL-C engine, the fourth generation of their proprietary liquid-fuel engine, which was successfully flight-tested with MIURA 1. This accomplishment consolidates PLD Space’s position as one of only three companies in Europe capable of developing liquid-fuel engines.

“The TEPREL-C engine, with 190 kN of thrust, is the heart of MIURA 5. It was designed and developed entirely by PLD Space to deliver reliability, stability, and cost efficiency. Additionally, this system features a high-performance turbopump, also developed by our company, demonstrating our ability to create technology that is within reach of only a few companies worldwide,” said Raúl Torres.

The company has unveiled a new re-entry and recovery system for the MIURA 5 1.2 model, an upgraded version of the launcher with improved orbital capabilities and a significantly higher payload capacity. This system, designed to enable rocket landings, will reduce operational costs and increase the launch frequency of the vehicle.

A cutting-edge launcher factory focussed on sustainability

PLD Space hosted the Beyond_ event at its new 12,500 m² production facility in Elche (Alicante), the first of its kind in Spain and one of the most advanced in Europe. This state-of-the-art factory integrates the latest production and automation technologies with the most refined industrial processes available, ensuring maximum precision and quality at every stage of manufacturing. The plant is set to produce six complete MIURA 5 launchers and 60 TEPREL-C engines by 2025.

To guarantee the reliability of its projects, each product undergoes a rigorous process from design through to launch. Raúl Verdú, CBDO and co-founder of PLD Space, explained, “MIURA 5 is designed to provide reliable, tailored, and high-frequency launch services. To ensure true value for our customers, we are leveraging the proven technology of MIURA 1, while maintaining precise orbital control with a launch schedule and mission parameters that will deliver a world-class customer experience.”

On the business front, Verdú highlighted that the company has already attracted commercial interest exceeding 596 million euros, with the first commercial flights of MIURA 5 scheduled for 2026.

New horizons: a milestone in access to space with a new family of large launchers and Europe’s first private manned capsule

“We aim to offer the market a comprehensive space transportation solution that meets 100% of flight demands,” said PLD Space CEO and co-founder Raúl Torres during his speech. To address the current unmet needs of the industry, the company has introduced its new family of large launchers, MIURA Next, which includes MIURA Next, MIURA Next Heavy, and MIURA Next Super Heavy—capable of delivering up to 50 tonnes to orbit.

The first flight of MIURA Next is planned for 2030, with its technology set to be integrated into subsequent models within the MIURA Next range. “MIURA Next Super Heavy will be one of the most powerful rockets in the world,” Torres added, “capable of delivering more than 16 tonnes to the Moon and 13 tonnes to Mars in its expendable version, and 3.6 tonnes to the Moon and 2.4 tonnes to Mars in its recoverable version.”

With this same objective in mind, PLD Space has taken a major step forward by expanding its space transportation offering with LINCE, the first manned capsule developed by a private company in Europe with an 8m3 capacity. This programme will provide Europe with the capability to send astronauts into space and return them safely to Earth, reinforcing Europe’s technological sovereignty in manned space missions.

The first tests for LINCE are scheduled to begin in 2025 to conduct its first unmanned test flight with MIURA 5 in 2028, launching from the European spaceport CSG in French Guiana, with the aim of achieving the first orbital flight in 2030. “We are confident that we are building a company with the strength and solvency to meet the challenge of providing full access to space,” concluded CEO Ezequiel Sanchez.

SPARK: a commitment to the future

As part of its mission to make space accessible to everyone, PLD Space has revealed the preliminary results of its SPARK programme, which offers free launch services for scientific and technological projects developed by students and research institutions. Spain’s first female astronaut, Sara García-Alonso, took the stage to present this initiative, emphasizing its goal to “inspire society to dream big.” Following the close of the registration period for commercial and research entities, the programme has received 98 applications from 24 countries. However, the call remains open to schools, institutes, and vocational training centres until November 15.

The event has been closed by the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant, who mentioned that “we have a much better organised society to make it possible for dreams to come true, so I want to highlight the ecosystem that exists in our country and that has allowed us to promote talent through projects such as PLD Space, a work full of rigour, reliability and, above all, credibility”.