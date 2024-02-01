Post Budget – Dr K. Hari Prasad, President, Apollo Group-Hospitals

It was heartening to hear the finance minister, as it was evident that the country is on a firm footing and poised for a sustainable growth. On the healthcare front vaccination for girls against cervical vaccine is a welcome move. Cervical cancer is the commonest type of cancer in women particularly in the lower socio-economic sections. The vaccine prevents its occurrence and will have a positive impact not just on the healthcare front but also on the socio-economic front. The emphasis on maternal and child health is good and will improve the health indices of the nation. While there is work to be done on stakeholder inclusivity, Ayushmanbharat is a great program towards quality health for all. Once it becomes full-fledged with complete buy-in of all the stakeholders, it will transform healthcare across the country.