Union Interim Budget Reaction quotes 2024

Jaepy Kurian, Senior Vice President & Delivery Head – India, Orion Innovation –

“We appreciate the government’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 and its efforts to provide inclusive development and growth across various sectors and regions.”

“We support the government’s initiatives and schemes that aim to boost the digital economy, such as the PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors, the PM Kisan Yojna for farmers, Mudra Yojana for women entrepreneurs, PM Mudra Yojana for entrepreneurs, the Digital India programme, the National Digital Health Mission, and the National Education Policy. We believe that these initiatives will empower millions of Indians with access to digital services, opportunities, and benefits.”

“We also suggest some areas where the government can further invest and collaborate with the private sector to accelerate the digital transformation of India, such as enhancing the digital infrastructure, promoting digital literacy and skills, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and ensuring data security and privacy. We are confident that with the government’s support and guidance, India can emerge as a global leader in the digital era.”