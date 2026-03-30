Powering the AI-Driven Future of Commerce: Flipkart Deepens Leadership Bench Across Core Engineering and Execution

Bengaluru, March 30: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced the appointment of Smita Ojha as Vice President, Engineering, and Amit Sharma as Vice President, Program Management, reinforcing its technology leadership bench as it accelerates into its next phase of growth and innovation. These strategic appointments bolster the company’s ability to scale core technology and advance high-impact execution frameworks to drive long-term value creation.
Smita will lead the Central Platforms Group (CPG) within Flipkart’s One Tech organization, focusing on building scalable platforms and advancing core engineering capabilities. She brings over two decades of experience across global technology companies. Most recently, as SVP of Engineering at Mindtickle, she led the launch of GenAI product lines, scaled legacy platforms to serve millions of global users, and enhanced R&D efficiency through a Data Mesh architecture on Snowflake.
Amit will lead the Technical Program Management charter for the OneTech organization. An Indian Army veteran with over 25 years of corporate experience, he brings a strong track record of driving large-scale, global programs across e-retail, financial services, and technology. Most recently, as Director at Amazon, he led a global team managing a high-impact portfolio, including AI–driven initiatives. His prior experience includes leadership roles at Accenture and WNS, where he drove operational transformation and efficiency at scale.
Balaji Thiagarajan, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart, said, “As we enter our next phase of growth and accelerate our AI-native evolution, investing in strong leadership across technology and program management remains a key priority. Smita and Amit bring complementary strengths in platform engineering and large-scale execution, which will be instrumental in advancing our innovation agenda and enabling scalable, future-ready capabilities across Flipkart.”
Smita Ojha, Vice President, Engineering, Flipkart, said, “The opportunity to work on homegrown platforms that operate at this scale is incredibly compelling. I look forward to collaborating with the team to further strengthen our engineering foundations and enable innovation across Flipkart’s ecosystem.”
Amit Sharma, Vice President, Program Management, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart’s scale and ambition present a unique opportunity to drive impactful program execution within an increasingly AI-led landscape. I look forward to augmenting the program management charter and enabling high-quality, scalable outcomes across the organization.”