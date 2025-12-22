PVR Inox Expands Into Ladakh With India’s Highest Cinema Site And The First Multiplex At Leh

Dec 22: PVR INOX Limited, India’s largest cinema exhibition company, announces the launch of Leh’s first multiplex. Set in Solar Colony, Saboo, along the Leh–Manali Bypass Road in the Himalayas, this two-screen cinema stands at 11,500 feet above sea level, making it India’s highest multiplex and bringing quality film viewing to one of the most striking regions in the country. This landmark property also marks another successful chapter in PVR INOX’s Franchise Owned Company Operated (FOCO) model.

For Ladakh, known for its silence, spirituality, and sweeping mountain views, the launch marks a significant cultural step. Cinema has long been a cherished outlet in the region, yet access to modern theatres remained limited. With this opening, PVR INOX brings high-quality cinema closer to local communities and travellers alike, offering advanced technology in a warm, comfortable setting. The people of Ladakh can now experience the same world-class entertainment enjoyed across the country.

The backdrop, paired with steady PVR INOX standards, sets the tone for an engaging outing. Both auditoriums feature 2K projection for clear visuals. Dolby 7.1 While Surround Sound lets viewers feel each moment and Next-Gen 3D supports big releases with sharp detail. At Leh’s extraordinary altitude, where thin air weakens sound, PVR INOX transformed this challenge into an innovative advantage. Working with Pulz and precision-engineered German components, PVR INOX delivers a custom audio system offering rich, engaging sound on par with the finest cinemas worldwide.

As another major highlight, the multiplex also introduces Leh’s first-ever food court, created in partnership with Devyani International Limited. Bringing multi-brand global outlets to the highest altitude in the world, the space offers a modern dining experience with stunning mountain views and comfortable interiors, featuring KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, Vaango, and more.

Built as a standalone property on the peaceful edge of Leh town, the cinema is surrounded by quiet homes and open views. What makes it special is the ease it offers. It is more than a place to watch films.

Mr. Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said, “Launching a multiplex in Leh is a truly proud moment for us. Few places in the world offer a setting as extraordinary as Ladakh, and bringing world-class cinema to 11,500 feet reflects our commitment to reaching audiences everywhere. This destination blends the magic of movies with the majesty of the mountains, making it a remarkable addition to the PVR INOX journey.”

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited, shared, “Each time we enter a new region, our goal is to create a space that fits naturally into its environment while elevating the community’s entertainment experience. Launching India’s highest multiplex in Leh is a proud moment for us as it reflects our commitment to innovative, design-led expansion and our belief that world-class cinema should reach audiences everywhere.”

With this launch, PVR INOX redefines cinema across diverse landscapes—from major cities to remote valleys, and now to one of the highest-inhabited regions in the world. It marks a new era for Ladakh, one that fuels creativity, boosts tourism, generates opportunities, and shapes a modern entertainment ecosystem for the future.