Pyramid Infratech Celebrates International Yoga Day with its employees

Gurugram, June 2024: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Pyramid Infratech celebrated it with its employees and people took part in it with enthusiasm and zeal. Organized at the company’s Gurugram office, the event aimed to promote holistic well-being and mindfulness among the workforce.

The celebration commenced with a series of yoga sessions conducted by certified instructors, focusing on various yoga postures and breathing exercises known for their health benefits. Employees participated actively and enjoyed the event as a relaxation time for daily work hassles.

International Yoga Day, observed worldwide on June 21st, aims to encourage individuals to embrace yoga to maintain physical and mental equilibrium. The event at Pyramid Infratech reaffirms the organization’s dedication to employee welfare and corporate wellness initiatives.