Radisson Bengaluru City Centre Introduces Protein-Infused Beverages, Reinforcing GRT Hotels & Resorts’ GReaT Being Wellness Commitment

Bengaluru, Apr 16: GRT Hotels & Resorts continues to strengthen its GReaT Being philosophy with the launch of a curated range of protein-infused beverages at Radisson Bengaluru City Centre. In a first-of-its-kind initiative by any hotel in the city, this offering is designed for the modern, wellness-conscious traveler—blending indulgence with nutrition to deliver both taste and functional benefits in every sip.

The menu features a selection of protein-rich coffee beverages including Vanilla Caramel Protein, Chocolate Coffee Protein, Vanilla Hazelnut Protein, and Vanilla Protein—each crafted to provide approximately 16g of protein per serving. Available round the clock, these beverages cater to guests seeking energy, recovery, or simply a smarter alternative to conventional café indulgences.

“This initiative is part of GRT Hotels’ larger commitment to holistic well-being, where hospitality goes beyond comfort to actively support healthier lifestyles,” said Vikram Cotah, CEO, GRT Hotels & Resorts.

The launch further reinforces GRT Hotels’ position as a pioneer in integrating wellness into hospitality experiences—setting new benchmarks and ensuring that guests don’t have to compromise on health while traveling.